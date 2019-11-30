Men’s fashion trends, gaming news, and some knitting cuteness in this week’s WTF
Updated: Nov 30, 2019
Alex Costa gives a lowdown on six men’s fashion trends that should die in 2019!
Check out @knitting_lovers_of_insta if you love knitting and you can get your creations featured on this cute handle
knitting love ..., I’m working on two projects at once here - one Dutch bunny and one new and, I think, easier kitty, especially for you if you weren’t that keen on the muzzle from my other cat and kitten patterns 👍🏻 ... and take a peep at the shop @imadethisrabbit_shop and hashtag if you’ve one or more to sell coming up ♥️ Follow my instagram if you love 😍 knitting : ➡ @knitting_lovers_of_insta 👫Love to tag? Please do!⤵ * . . . . 😘📷 repost @dotpebbles_knits
Keep your self abreast with the latest in the world of gaming news and reviews on @Game_Revolution
#TeamFortress2 might be in limbo according to one report.— GameRevolution by Mandatory (@Game_Revolution) November 20, 2019
🔻 Valve may be leaving TF2 in limbo to focus on other projects.https://t.co/1l0xQsIfFa
From HT Brunch, December 1, 2019
