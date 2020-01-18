Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Your definitive guide to colour

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 21:51 IST

Colours play a huge role in showcasing your personality. Here are the three golden rules that need to be kept in mind for choosing the right colours.

1. Colours that match your skin tone and eyes

*Cold colours (blue, green and purple) work with pale skin tones while warm colours (red, yellow and orange) compliment dusky skin tones.

‘Real men’ like wearing shades of grey or brown

*Neutral colours like black and white can be worn by just about everyone. Most shades of white compliment men with a dark skin tone, while black works well with light skin tones.

*Light coloured eyes (blue, green and grey) get a lift with cold colours while brown or black eyes get enhanced with warm colours.

*Metallic gold looks good if you are pale; silver if you are wheatish and copper if you are dark.

2. Colours according to your body shape

*The right colours can help you hide, cover, conceal or enhance your shape, form and silhouette.



*If you are big or broad then wearing dark colours will make you look slimmer, taller and leaner.

*If you are thin or skinny, then light colours will give you a fuller, healthier and curvier appearance.

3. Colours that reflect your age and personality

While flamboyant (and confident) men naturally graduate to wearing bright vivid colours (red, yellow and strong neon hues of orange, pink, blue and green), sensitive (and shy) men tend to stick to pastels (pale pink, sky blue, mint green, lavender, peach, and saffron).

Bright colours always make you look and feel younger

Creative men seem to like neutral tones like ivory or beige. Astute and sharp men wear navy or black while sensual men will wear white and ‘real men’ will take to wearing shades of grey or brown.

Bright colours always make you look (and feel) younger. Similarly, wearing grey, white, beige and brown will normally give you a more mature or classic look.

When and where to wear colour

The season: Never wear metallic tones of gold, silver, copper or dark shades of grey, navy blue and black in the peak of summer or on a hot sweaty day. Instead, try wearing colours that (are easy on and) soothe the eye – like white, most pastels or certain shades of blue and green. Similarly, you are better off wearing warm earth tones like rust, brown, yellow, red and orange in winter.

Jewel tones look good on dinner jackets or festive wear. Jacket: Blackberrys

Day or Night: Always wear lighter colours in the day and darker ones in the night. Wear pastels and shades of white, ivory, beige and grey for long lazy afternoons or hectic days at work, Sunday brunches, short weekend leisure trips and quick shopping excursions. Keep the blacks, reds, dark shades of brown, grey, blue, green, purple and all the jewel tones (ruby red, emerald green) exclusively for entertaining, partying, dining or going out at night.

The Occasion: Always pick colours that gel with the mood, ambience and lighting of the place where you are going to be at. Wear ‘mourning’ colours to funerals (black or white normally) and happy, vibrant ones to a wedding, party or at a festival. Sober and light shades should be worn to the office while brighter hues can be kept for casual outings. Wear neutrals for relaxed and laid back settings. Always wear deeper, darker or stronger colours to formal occasions that demand it. It’s imperative and important to follow the dress (and colour) code – if there is one that has been specified on an invitation or by your host.

Author bio: The author is an image, style and grooming consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, January 19, 2020

