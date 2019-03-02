My feminism means... Five women on their definition of the F word

“Feminism is not militant!”

Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, Author

Chita Banerjee Divakaruni

“I feel feminism is a much-maligned term. People often have a negative attitude to it because they think of it as militant. To me, feminism means a woman’s ability to make her own decisions for her life and to be respected for them. Personally, I related to Sita as a model of feminism – loving, embracing, but refusing to compromise when she needs to stand up for her own principles.”

“It’s about human rights for all genders!”

Leena Yadav, Filmmaker

Leena Yadav

“Feminism is about having freedom and the access to basic human rights for all genders. It’s about equality for me. While there are many interpretations of feminism, getting access to basic human rights is true for all isms, according to me. I idolise both men and women who have shown strong feminist values through generations.”

“Feminism is not a race...”

Kamiya Jani, Blogger

Kamiya Jani

“Feminism is often misconstrued as women competing with men to get equal rights. For me, it’s not a race. We are here to thrive together. A soul has no gender, it only needs a body to be able to breathe. I feel fortunate that I have got a woman’s body. We have got everything which generations before us were deprived of. The biggest gift of them all – freedom to choose what we want to do, to live life to the fullest and to take our own decisions. That’s feminism.”

“Feminism has become a label, and people naturally resent labels...”

Aishwarya Subramanyam, Writer and former Editor, Elle India

Aishwarya Subramanyam

“Feminism is a movement that has grown and evolved with each iteration over the years to suit the needs of the time, always remaining a powerful catalyst for change. But it has also become a label, and people naturally resent labels. I think we need to

stop caring about what people call their beliefs as long as they believe in what matters: true equality and liberation

from gendered roles. Feminism simultaneously belongs to each of us and is much bigger than us all, at its heart is a clarion call for the righting of systemic injustices over generations.”

“Feminism centres around intersectionality”

Anoushka Virk, Fashion model

Anoushka Virk

“My feminism centres around intersectionality. It professes equality of all genders. If my feminism isn’t anti-caste, if it doesn’t incorporate trans women, disabled women, it is not feminism at all. It is a recognition of privileges that I possess as an able-bodied, educated, upper class woman and to use this to elevate the experiences of those who are not as fortunate.”

Follow @HTBrunch on Twitter

From HT Brunch, March 3, 2019

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 20:02 IST