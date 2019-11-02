PA with Sakshi Malik: The funniest thing I have ever done while on a date is… beaten my date on the wrestling mat!

brunch

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 21:47 IST

If not a wrestler, then what would you have been?

A pilot.

Describe yourself in three sentences.

I’m a strong woman who will always do her best. I appreciate everything life gives me. We are stronger together.

The funniest thing you have ever done while on a date...?

Beaten my date up on the wrestling mat!

In a nutshell Date of birth: September 3

Sun sign: Virgo

Place of birth: Rohtak, Haryana

School/college: Maharshi Dayanand University, Haryana

First break: In 2004, in a wrestling tournament in Rohtak

High point of your life: Bagging the Olympic medal

Low point of your life: When people questioned how I won the medal

What’s the best thing about being married?

Being with your best friend always.

One habit of yours that you want to get rid of...?

Spending too much time on the phone.

The most filmy thing you have done in real life...?

Getting a pre-wedding photoshoot done.

An advice you’d have given your 15-year-old self...?

You are not wrong to follow your dreams.

Sakshi’s favourites Movie: Highway (2014)

Comfort food: Kadhi-chawal

Hindi word: Kushti

Song that always makes you break into a dance: A good Haryanvi song

Sportsperson: Wrestler Saori Yoshida (from Japan)

Where do you keep your Olympic medal?

With my husband – I gave it to him a few days after I won it.

On Sakshi’s phone Most used app: Instagram

On your speed dial: Satyawart (Kadian, fellow wrestler and husband)

Last person you have texted: Satyawart

First app you check: Instagram

Favourite items in your gear bag...?

Asics Gel Kayano 26 and Asics Metaride.

One thing you have most recently discovered about yourself?

That I can never really pick a fight outside the mat.

Follow @ananya1281 on Twitter

From HT Brunch, November 3, 2019

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 21:47 IST