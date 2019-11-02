PA with Sakshi Malik: The funniest thing I have ever done while on a date is… beaten my date on the wrestling mat!
If not a wrestler, then what would you have been?
A pilot.
Describe yourself in three sentences.
I’m a strong woman who will always do her best. I appreciate everything life gives me. We are stronger together.
The funniest thing you have ever done while on a date...?
Beaten my date up on the wrestling mat!
- Date of birth: September 3
- Sun sign: Virgo
- Place of birth: Rohtak, Haryana
- School/college: Maharshi Dayanand University, Haryana
- First break: In 2004, in a wrestling tournament in Rohtak
- High point of your life: Bagging the Olympic medal
- Low point of your life: When people questioned how I won the medal
What’s the best thing about being married?
Being with your best friend always.
One habit of yours that you want to get rid of...?
Spending too much time on the phone.
The most filmy thing you have done in real life...?
Getting a pre-wedding photoshoot done.
An advice you’d have given your 15-year-old self...?
You are not wrong to follow your dreams.
- Movie: Highway (2014)
- Comfort food: Kadhi-chawal
- Hindi word: Kushti
- Song that always makes you break into a dance: A good Haryanvi song
- Sportsperson: Wrestler Saori Yoshida (from Japan)
Where do you keep your Olympic medal?
With my husband – I gave it to him a few days after I won it.
- Most used app: Instagram
- On your speed dial: Satyawart (Kadian, fellow wrestler and husband)
- Last person you have texted: Satyawart
- First app you check: Instagram
Favourite items in your gear bag...?
Asics Gel Kayano 26 and Asics Metaride.
One thing you have most recently discovered about yourself?
That I can never really pick a fight outside the mat.
From HT Brunch, November 3, 2019
