Penelope Cruz, literary quotes, mental health notes: What to WTF this week

The best of the internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week

Watch

Penelope Cruz in a hilarious discussion with Ellen DeGeneres about her husband Javier Bardem’s drastic weight gain to play a drug lord.

Tap

Love reading? Find quotes from your favourite books on The Quote Thief (@thequotethief) to add to your collection.

Follow

Advice, community feels and love on Mental Health Notes (@depressionnote) for everything related to mental health.

From HT Brunch, June 30, 2019

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 20:34 IST

