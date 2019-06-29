Penelope Cruz, literary quotes, mental health notes: What to WTF this week
The best of the internet for your Sunday viewing benefitsbrunch Updated: Jun 29, 2019 20:36 IST
Penelope Cruz in a hilarious discussion with Ellen DeGeneres about her husband Javier Bardem’s drastic weight gain to play a drug lord.
Love reading? Find quotes from your favourite books on The Quote Thief (@thequotethief) to add to your collection.
*celebrity dies by suicide*— Mental Health Notes™ 📄 (@depressionnote) June 25, 2019
*people care about mental health for a day*
*nothing changes*
an estimated 1 million people a year die by suicide worldwide.
there is a serious lack of help for people who have mental health issues, when will this be declared an emergency?
Advice, community feels and love on Mental Health Notes (@depressionnote) for everything related to mental health.
From HT Brunch, June 30, 2019
First Published: Jun 29, 2019 20:34 IST