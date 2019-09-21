Personal Agenda with Tarun Tahiliani: “I want Irrfan to play me on screen...but he can’t borrow my clothes!”

brunch

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 23:29 IST

What’s the last thing you googled?

An interview of Peter Saville where the visionary graphic designer speaks about growing old in Britain today.

One piece of clothing we’ll always find in your wardrobe...?

Multiples of classic black bundi!

In a nutshell Date of birth: July 19

Sun sign: Cancer

Place of birth: Mumbai

School/college: The Doon School, Dehradun, The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania/Fashion Institute of Technology, New York

Home Town: Delhi

High point of your life: Bursting into design

Low point of your life: The early death of my mother

A personality you wish to dress up...?

Lady Gaga.

Who is the king of minimalism, according to you?

Mahatma Gandhi, Pico Iyer – anyone who leaves traditional desires behind!

Do you think fashion weeks in India are still relevant?

Fashion weeks will always be relevant but the fact that we are not unifying and having one strong, incredible fashion week defeats our purpose.

On my phone Last missed call: My son, Jahan.

Most-used app: Spotify

First song on your Spotify: Michael Nyman’s Here to There.

Least-used app: Calendar



According to you, what are thethree wardrobe staples everyone should have?

A bundi, crisp kurtas and simple tailored trousers.

What’s your take on the value of a celebrity showstopper in a fashion show today?

Using celebrities may hold value, but the star of any show should always be the designs.

What’s the one thing you love about bridal fashion in India?

I love that it’s an unabashed celebration of craft and extravagance.

Describe your design aesthetic in three words.

Refined, Indian, modern.

Define your personal style.

Practical, comfortable and monochromatic.

What’s your take on watchdogs like Diet Sabya?

Decently accurate.

An outfit in your wardrobe that you never get rid of...?

All my old and slightly-pilled Armani sweaters.

If you had the choice of getting three people to walk for your fashion show, who would they be?

Meena Kumari, Elizabeth Taylor and Sophia Loren.

And what’s your idea of the perfect Sunday?

A perfect Sunday is more silent, minimal interaction with anybody other than my family, some hours spent in bed reading and maybe a workout.

If you had to pick a country to visit just for the fashion, which one would you pick and why?

Italy, of course! They just have an ease in putting things together.

What would the title of your autobiography be…?

Not Enough Time!

If an actor had to play you in a movie, who would you pick?

Irrfan Khan…but he certainly cannot borrow my clothes :)

Follow @BeingFeline on Twitter

From HT Brunch, September 22, 2019

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 23:05 IST