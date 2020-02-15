Power of poetry, India’s hidden gems, and first-world problems in this week’s WTF

View this post on Instagram

The old fort in Delhi popularly known as Purana Qila is a design from the Mughal era defining the history of Delhi. The gigantic structure in red standstone, built by emperor Humayun, stands tall in rectangular shape and pattern. The three massive arched gates of the structure are the attraction of this unique architecture. They are double storied structure designed in Indo-Islamic architectural style with intricate details of chhatris and jharokhas displaying the shadows of Rajasthani style. Over many years, staring from the Mughal era (Travelers from across), to the second world war (camp for Japanese) and to the time of independence of India (shelter for people during partition) the fort has acted as shelter for many. Purana Qila is thus the fort which unravels both the royal history and the architecture of the Mughal period. Purana Qila, Delhi Thought by ILF Expert Pallavi Aggarwal @pallaviaggarwal17