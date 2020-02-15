e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Brunch / Power of poetry, India’s hidden gems, and first-world problems in this week’s WTF

Power of poetry, India’s hidden gems, and first-world problems in this week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Feb 15, 2020 22:07 IST
HT Brunch Team
HT Brunch Team
Hindustan Times
         

Watch

Watch the Aesthetic of Rape Culture by Blythe Baird for a hard-hitting and poignant take on…yes, rape culture.

Tap

Follow photographer Amit Pasricha on Indialostandfound to trace lesser-known architectural splendours of India and their history.

View this post on Instagram

The old fort in Delhi popularly known as Purana Qila is a design from the Mughal era defining the history of Delhi. The gigantic structure in red standstone, built by emperor Humayun, stands tall in rectangular shape and pattern. The three massive arched gates of the structure are the attraction of this unique architecture. They are double storied structure designed in Indo-Islamic architectural style with intricate details of chhatris and jharokhas displaying the shadows of Rajasthani style. Over many years, staring from the Mughal era (Travelers from across), to the second world war (camp for Japanese) and to the time of independence of India (shelter for people during partition) the fort has acted as shelter for many. Purana Qila is thus the fort which unravels both the royal history and the architecture of the Mughal period. Purana Qila, Delhi Thought by ILF Expert Pallavi Aggarwal @pallaviaggarwal17 . . . . . #indiafound #indialostandfound #amitpasricha #panoramist #INDIAPICTURES #storiesofindia #_coi #Igramming_india #indianphoto #india_gram #india_undiscovered #yourshot_india #TheCultureGully #_soi #incredibleindia #travelrealindia #discover_india #instagood #photooftheday #YourShotPhotographer #photography #instagramhub #natgeo #NGTIndia #goodearth #delhi #delhitourism #architecturephotography #worldtraveler . . . . . . @gopro @natgeotravellerindia @bbc_travel @outlooktraveller @artofvisuals @lonelyplanetindia @incredibleindia @history @pocket_bnw @unesco @namma.karnataka.photographers @lonelyplanet @natgeo @lonelyplanetmagazineindia @natgeotravel @cntravellerindia @goproin @lenscaptureofficial @shutterbugsofficial @world_photography_page @indianarchitect @world_photography.hub @indiatravelgram @canonindia_official @indiapictures @unescoworldheritagesites @cnntravel @nikonindiaofficial @fujifilm_photos_

A post shared by India Lost and Found (@indialostandfound) on

Follow

If first world pains are part of your everyday reality, then trust this account to make the perfect memes for your miseries.  

From HT Brunch, February 16, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags
top news
Amit Shah to visit Kolkata in March to decide Bengal civic poll strategy
Amit Shah to visit Kolkata in March to decide Bengal civic poll strategy
Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Arti Singh evicted, Paras leaves with Rs 10 lakh
Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Arti Singh evicted, Paras leaves with Rs 10 lakh
Bus marshal, auto driver, farmer among special invitees to Kejriwal oath ceremony
Bus marshal, auto driver, farmer among special invitees to Kejriwal oath ceremony
After daughter tests negative for coronavirus, father requests PM to deport her
After daughter tests negative for coronavirus, father requests PM to deport her
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
Arvind Kejriwal: From disruptor to Delhi’s leader
Arvind Kejriwal: From disruptor to Delhi’s leader
‘Much bigger achievement than ODI or T20 WC’: Pujara reveals 2021 target
‘Much bigger achievement than ODI or T20 WC’: Pujara reveals 2021 target
Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in: From teachers to farmers, Sisodia lists invitees
Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in: From teachers to farmers, Sisodia lists invitees
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

top brunch news