e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brunch / Premiering today: The HT Brunch podcast

Premiering today: The HT Brunch podcast

Listen to the debut episode for snippets from Diipa Khosla, Vir Sanghvi, Seema Goswami and Abhay Sharma, in a neatly-packaged sound-byte!

brunch Updated: Sep 19, 2020 19:42 IST
Karishma Kuenzang
Karishma Kuenzang
Hindustan Times
The HT Brunch podcast brings your interviews of the who’s who of the country excelling in different arenas ranging across music, art, culture, food, personal growth and social media
The HT Brunch podcast brings your interviews of the who’s who of the country excelling in different arenas ranging across music, art, culture, food, personal growth and social media
         

The weekend is the time you relax, kick back and take it easy. After all, we’ve all had a hectic week: whether it was work from home or work from work - work is work and it doesn’t stop!

As we get lazy and begin to indulge ourselves, it’s important to take some time out to simply reflect. Consume news but also form your own perspective and figure how you feel about things.

What’s in store

The HT Brunch Podcast, which launches today, as HT Smartcast turns one, aims to help you do just that. There’ll be interviews with the who’s who of the country as we bring some cool behind-the-scenes stories for you, in a new avatar, with a focus on today’s millennials.

“We, like you, think that the new, refreshed HT Brunch is platform agnostic,” says Jamal Shaikh, National Editor, HT Brunch and New Media Initiatives, Hindustan Times. “It serves those who prefer viewing videos, listening to podcasts, or swiping through galleries, as much as those who enjoy a good read. The HT Brunch Podcast is a step in that direction that makes reading a 360-degree experience for our reader.”

Show time

And who better to launch the podcast than India’s first influencer to make it big internationally, also last week’s HT Brunch Cover Girl, Diipa Khosla! Listen to what she has to say about living life as an influencer aiming to bring about a social change in a conversation with editor Jamal Shaikh.

We also have veteran Brunch columnists Vir Sanghvi and Seema Goswami give you a sneak peek of their Sunday columns.

And if you’re a music buff, we’ve got Delhi-based saxophone player Abhay Sharma, who’s toured with the likes of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Adnan Sami, playing a tune exclusively for you!

To listen, log on to:https://www.htsmartcast.com/episodes-listing/tv-film/the-ht-brunch-podcast-5004894/

To listen to more podcasts, log on tohtsmartcast.com

tags
top news
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
MI vs CSK live: Rohit, De Kock give flying start to MI
MI vs CSK live: Rohit, De Kock give flying start to MI
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
India needs to hold talks with other neighbour country: Farooq Abdullah in Lok Sabha
India needs to hold talks with other neighbour country: Farooq Abdullah in Lok Sabha
Schools reopen from September 21: Are states ready?
Schools reopen from September 21: Are states ready?
Pak trying to promote terrorism in J&K in every possible way, says DGP Dilbag Singh
Pak trying to promote terrorism in J&K in every possible way, says DGP Dilbag Singh
‘Malicious actors trying to exploit digital payment platforms’: NSA Doval
‘Malicious actors trying to exploit digital payment platforms’: NSA Doval
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

top brunch news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In