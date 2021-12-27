e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brunch / Rahul Khanna: Suit up: Pocket square or safari suit?

Rahul Khanna: Suit up: Pocket square or safari suit?

What’s the best way to spruce up your formal suits? And how do you pick the right safari suit?

brunch Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 07:17 IST
Rahul Khanna
Rahul Khanna
Hindustan Times
Colourful, patterned pocket squares work for casual occasions and simple silk ones for formal events
Colourful, patterned pocket squares work for casual occasions and simple silk ones for formal events
         

Pocket that!

Can a different pocket square really make the same jacket appear different? I don’t buy it... convince me it can!

—PC, Via email

If you want aggressive convincing, might I suggest a stint in the judiciary? All I can present to you here is that a pocket square is just an accessory. If it doesn’t work for you, move along. Personally, I like colourful, patterned ones for casual occasions and simple silk ones for formal events. My favourite are crisply-ironed white linen ones, arranged into a presidential fold (a thin horizontal rectangle sticking out of your breast pocket). If your aim is to get more mileage from your suits, I would advocate switching up your trousers. I rest my case, your honour!

Suit yourself

Can the safari suit still work? Give me some ideas.

—Mukesh Sobhnani, Via email

Hell yeah! I’ve always thought it was such a cool, retro look. But it requires panache to pull off. For starters, make sure it’s in a nice fabric (A thick beige linen? A heavy ivory cotton?) and tailored well. It could work equally well for sundowners or a day of sightseeing (I might even do it with shorts instead of trousers). The key to looking great is feeling great, so it’s imperative that you like what you see in the mirror before stepping out. You’ll know you did it right if you find you’ve gone from hunter to hunted! Grrrr…

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, December 27, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags
top news
Spike in air pollution, cold wave conditions likely from Dec 29: IMD
Spike in air pollution, cold wave conditions likely from Dec 29: IMD
Congress to firm up poll plan in January
Congress to firm up poll plan in January
2nd Test Live: Rahane-Vihari on the crease as India head into Lunch
2nd Test Live: Rahane-Vihari on the crease as India head into Lunch
PM Modi to address last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of this year today
PM Modi to address last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of this year today
Gratuity can be withheld for recovery of dues: SC
Gratuity can be withheld for recovery of dues: SC
Covid-19 pandemic will not be the last: WHO chief
Covid-19 pandemic will not be the last: WHO chief
Women have right to live on own terms: Allahabad high court
Women have right to live on own terms: Allahabad high court
Covid update: Spain confirms UK virus variant cases; UK flyers’ testing in USA
Covid update: Spain confirms UK virus variant cases; UK flyers’ testing in USA
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

top brunch news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In