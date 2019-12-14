Repeat value: Have you heard this joke before?
9 standup comics reveal that one joke they might have rehashed…maybe more than a few times!brunch Updated: Dec 14, 2019 22:16 IST
Gentlemen’s word
Sahil Shah
“My dad is a urologist. He deals with the urinary tract. He is the real Genital-Man (gentleman)”
Milking it
Anuvab Pal
“I am amused to see these ads that sell houses to the crème de la crème de la crème. Cream of cream of cream is still just milk!”
The Rights choice
Aadar Malik
“I do original comedy songs. I would love to do parodies but you see, songs in this country have more rights than women.”
Déjà who?
Sorabh Pant
“A few months back I did a show in Kochi and three weeks later I did a show in Muscat – and the same people came.”
Let there be light
Atul Khatri
“I rehash this Dad Joke every Diwali: Itni lights kyun on hain? Aaj Diwali hai kya??”
Holy cow!
Kaneez Surka
“When I say I’m from India, Americans always ask ‘Oh my god do you guys have cows in your backyards and streets?’ and I’m like ‘no you ignorant, stereotyping ass... we don’t have backyards’.”
Poverty porn
Gursimran Khamba
“I went to a university in India called TISS. TISS is for people who want to go to JNU but can’t commit to the poverty. We like Marxism – but we like air conditioning also.”
No middle path!
Abijit Ganguly
“In middle class life, when something in our house stops working, we don’t repair it, we change our life around it.”
Family man
Amit Tandon
“My Intro. I’m Amit Tandon, Produced by Mother and Directed by Wife.”
From HT Brunch, December 15, 2019
