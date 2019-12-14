e-paper
Repeat value: Have you heard this joke before?

9 standup comics reveal that one joke they might have rehashed…maybe more than a few times!

brunch Updated: Dec 14, 2019 22:16 IST
Ananya Ghosh.
Ananya Ghosh.
Hindustan Times
         

Gentlemen’s word

Sahil Shah

Hindustantimes

“My dad is a urologist. He deals with the urinary tract. He is the real Genital-Man (gentleman)”

Milking it

Anuvab Pal

Hindustantimes

“I am amused to see these ads that sell houses to the crème de la crème de la crème. Cream of cream of cream is still just milk!”

The Rights choice

Aadar Malik

Hindustantimes

“I do original comedy songs. I would love to do parodies but you see, songs in this country have more rights than women.”

Déjà who?

Sorabh Pant

Hindustantimes

“A few months back I did a show in Kochi and three weeks later I did a show in Muscat – and the same people came.”

Let there be light

Atul Khatri

Hindustantimes

“I rehash this Dad Joke every Diwali: Itni lights kyun on hain? Aaj Diwali hai kya??”

Holy cow!

Kaneez Surka

Hindustantimes

“When I say I’m from India, Americans always ask ‘Oh my god do you guys have cows in your backyards and streets?’ and I’m like ‘no you ignorant, stereotyping ass... we don’t have backyards’.”

Poverty porn

Gursimran Khamba

Hindustantimes

“I went to a university in India called TISS. TISS is for people who want to go to JNU but can’t commit to the poverty. We like Marxism – but we like air conditioning also.”

No middle path!

Abijit Ganguly

Hindustantimes

“In middle class life, when something in our house stops working, we don’t repair it, we change our life around it.”

Family man

Amit Tandon

Hindustantimes

“My Intro. I’m Amit Tandon, Produced by Mother and Directed by Wife.”

Follow @ananya1281 on Twitter

From HT Brunch, December 15, 2019

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

top brunch news