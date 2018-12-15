Sara Ali Khan, Dolly Singh AKA Zeenat: Watch, Tap, Follow this week
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefitsbrunch Updated: Dec 15, 2018 20:14 IST
Watch
Sara Ali Khan shines and glides through in this Tere Mere Sapne remake Aankh Maarey with Ranveer Singh.
Tap
Keeping it inclusive, Dolly Singh’s Zeenat avatar deserves a bunch of taps this weekend on @spill_the_sass
Follow
Parde mein rehne do— Rachita 🌈🐶😴 (@visualfumble) November 13, 2018
Parda na uthao
Parda jo uth gaya
Toh misogyny dikh jayega
- every man criticising #MeToo
Rachita’s strong and sassy fight for all the right causes is inspiring. Follow her on @visualfumble for some strength.
From HT Brunch, December 16, 2018
First Published: Dec 15, 2018 20:14 IST