Sara Ali Khan, Dolly Singh AKA Zeenat: Watch, Tap, Follow this week

Watch

Sara Ali Khan shines and glides through in this Tere Mere Sapne remake Aankh Maarey with Ranveer Singh.

Tap

Keeping it inclusive, Dolly Singh’s Zeenat avatar deserves a bunch of taps this weekend on @spill_the_sass

Follow

Parde mein rehne do

Parda na uthao

Parda jo uth gaya

Toh misogyny dikh jayega



- every man criticising #MeToo — Rachita 🌈🐶😴 (@visualfumble) November 13, 2018

Rachita’s strong and sassy fight for all the right causes is inspiring. Follow her on @visualfumble for some strength.

From HT Brunch, December 16, 2018

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 20:14 IST