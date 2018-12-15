HT Logo

Sara Ali Khan, Dolly Singh AKA Zeenat: Watch, Tap, Follow this week

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week

Watch

Sara Ali Khan shines and glides through in this Tere Mere Sapne remake Aankh Maarey with Ranveer Singh.

Tap

Keeping it inclusive, Dolly Singh’s Zeenat avatar deserves a bunch of taps this weekend on @spill_the_sass

Follow

Rachita’s strong and sassy fight for all the right causes is inspiring. Follow her on @visualfumble for some strength.

From HT Brunch, December 16, 2018

