Social Media Star of the Week: Chef Bani Nanda

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 06:52 IST

It was a pleasant surprise when chef Bani Nanda’s Instagram handle, usually full of pictures of her Miam Patisserie goodies, featured a picture of her chief electrician, Om Prakash, captioned as the one man among her vendors and workers who takes her seriously.

Seriously speaking

Success doesn’t automatically earn respect if you’re a woman. “Contractors don’t like taking instructions from a woman. It hurts their ego And I have a bit of temper,” smiles the 30-year-old, who had a contractor walk out on her when she chided him for delaying work. That’s when ‘OP’ came to the rescue.

“Contractors don’t like taking instructions from a woman... it hurts their ego” —Chef Bani Nanda

The turn-around

Even today, a lot of them assume ‘what does madam know’ and approach Akshay, her husband with queries, who then has to ask Bani. It was only after she opened her Delhi studio that she was taken seriously. More so, because Akshay joined her business, not the other way around. “I was always told a man would never join my business. That casual sexism is everywhere,” she says.

The solution? “Women need to keep fighting till taken seriously. Don’t take a backseat, or society won’t be able to process this change.”

