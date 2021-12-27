Sunday Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: 5 dream cars for 2021

brunch

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 06:57 IST

We’ve seen the back of a horrid 2020 and enter 2021 with new hope for the return of good times. The nightmare of 2020 is over and it’s time to dream. For those with money, those dreams can become reality in the form of some of the most delectable wheels that are headed our way. What are our top five dream cars coming to India in 2021? Here’s my pick.

New Rolls-Royce Ghost

Eleven years after the debut of the original, Rolls-Royce has ushered in the second-gen Ghost. Its design is clearly more evolution than revolution, and it looks a lot like the first-gen car, but the only items carried over from the previous-gen Ghost are the Spirit of Ecstasy bonnet ornament and the umbrellas housed in the doors. Another big change is the engine. Out goes the original’s old-generation 6.6-litre V12, replaced by a 6.75-litre, twin-turbo V12, generating 571hp. The standard-wheelbase Ghost will be accompanied by the long-wheelbase ‘Extended’ version, which is 170mm longer and has even more space for rear-seat passengers.

ESTIMATED PRICE: ₹6.95-7.95 crore

New Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The talking point inside the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class is its second-gen MBUX infotainment system

The S-Class is the undisputed king of luxury cars and the car of choice for the rich and famous. The current model, launched way back in 2014, will make way for the next-gen S-Class that’s due in the second half of 2021. This all-new luxury car is taller, wider and longer and rear passengers now have more legroom.

The talking point inside the new S-Class is its second-gen MBUX infotainment system. The cabin takes a minimalistic approach, and taking pride of place on the dash are a 12.8-inch, tablet-style touchscreen, a 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument display and up to three rear screens. Another highlight is rear-axle steering, and a world-first frontal airbag for the rear-seat passenger. Expect six-cylinder petrol and diesel engine options, and Mercedes will also bring in the plug-in hybrid variant and the opulent Maybach S-Class later in the year.

ESTIMATED PRICE: ₹1.5-3 crore

Aston Martin DBX

More than performance, it’s the supple ride that will set the Aston Martin DBX apart from rivals on our roads

The DBX – the first SUV Aston Martin has ever built – is a model Aston hopes will help double its sales in India. It is a five-seat SUV that uses a Mercedes-AMG-sourced engine – a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 producing 550hp and 700Nm of torque. The 9-speed torque-converter automatic is also sourced from Mercedes-Benz, and the DBX has a 0-100kph time of 4.5sec and a top speed of 290kph – fast enough to play 007 and outrun the bad guys. More than performance, it’s the supple ride that will set the DBX apart from rivals on our roads.

ESTIMATED PRICE: ₹4 crore

Maserati MC20

The MC20 packs Maserati’s first developed-in-house engine in over two decades

The MC20 is Maserati’s first all-new sportscar in a decade-and-a-half. Designed and developed in just 24 months, the MC20 packs Maserati’s first developed-in-house engine in over two decades. Named Nettuno, the 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged petrol V6 produces 630hp and 730Nm of torque. The MC20 employs plenty of carbon-fibre and other lightweight materials in its construction, resulting in a claimed kerb weight of under 1,500kg. Maserati says 0-100kph in the MC20 takes less than 2.9sec, with 0-200kph taking 8.8sec. Top speed is claimed to exceed 325kph.

Butterfly doors swing open to offer access to the minimalist cabin, which features a 10-inch touchscreen and a digital instrument display. All key controls are located on the steering wheel for easy access.

There’s a practical side to the MC20 too. It has a 100-litre boot in the rear and there’s a secondary 50-litre compartment in the front.

ESTIMATED PRICE: ₹3 crore

Porsche Taycan

The Porsche Taycan is Porche’s first crack at building an all-electric four-door sportscar

Porsche’s first crack at building an all-electric four-door sportscar resulted in the birth of the Taycan. Set to be offered in our market in 4S, Turbo and Turbo S forms, the Taycan will be a new benchmark for high-performance EVs. Its two electric motors produce a combined 625hp Turbo, resulting in a 0-100kph time of 3.2sec. In range-topping Turbo S form, the Taycan’s motors make a colossal 761hp with an overboost function, which helps it go from 0-100kph in a scant 2.8sec.

ESTIMATED PRICE: ₹2-2.5 crore

From HT Brunch, December 27, 2020

