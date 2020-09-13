e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brunch / The flourish of fine-dining… with eggs!

The flourish of fine-dining… with eggs!

Award-winning Chef Prateek Sadhu shows you how to make a simple meal for your partner

brunch Updated: Sep 13, 2020 07:07 IST
Prateek Sadhu
Prateek Sadhu
Hindustan Times
Prateek dishes out the perfect egg recipe for a fine-dine experience with one’s partner
Prateek dishes out the perfect egg recipe for a fine-dine experience with one’s partner
         

EGG ON

QI love the drama of fine dining. Can you guide me through a nice breakfast in bed for my partner?

-Sharic S, Via Instagram

Amp up your everyday eggs with herbed butters and cheese. Chutney-butter is easy: mix your spicy mint chutney into butter. Chives and chèvre cheese are a good match too. Count on herbs: mint, parsley, coriander, anything!

To make your shakshuka eggs better, start with the base of roasted tomatoes, bell peppers, onion and garlic. Here comes the twist: Beat the egg whites into peaks using an electric mixer (or a very strong arm). Bake for a few minutes. Then drop the egg yolks between the peaks and bake again for runny eggs.

Mop it all up with a flavoured sourdough.

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

From HT Brunch, September 13, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags
top news
Govt takes stock as Covid-19 cases still high
Govt takes stock as Covid-19 cases still high
Congress dissenters chart next step
Congress dissenters chart next step
Paneer thali to chicken biryani likely to be on menu this monsoon session
Paneer thali to chicken biryani likely to be on menu this monsoon session
Obesity, diabetes raise Covid-19 death risk
Obesity, diabetes raise Covid-19 death risk
Osaka comes back from a set down against Azarenka to win 2nd US Open title
Osaka comes back from a set down against Azarenka to win 2nd US Open title
Afghan peace talks with Taliban begin
Afghan peace talks with Taliban begin
SII told to seek fresh clearance for Covid-19 vaccine trials
SII told to seek fresh clearance for Covid-19 vaccine trials
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

top brunch news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In