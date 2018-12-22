“I wish I could have played Jassi in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, gender notwithstanding!” TV actor Nakuul Mehta most personal confessions
If not an actor, what would you have been…?
Jerry Maguire…. An agent marketing sport stars.
What’s the best and worst thing about being in the TV industry?
The good thing is that everyone’s mother loves you. The bad would be that your own mother hardly gets to see you!
- Date of birth: January 17
- Sun Sign: Capricorn
- Place of birth: Mumbai
- Home town: Udaipur
- School/college: Jamnabai Narsee School/ Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics
- First break: TV commercial for Sprite
- High point of your life: Winning every best actor award in 2017
- Low point of your life: Realising I wasn’t good enough to be a professional sportsperson
An iconic TV role you wish you would have done…?
Played ‘Jassi’ in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin (gender not being a hindrance).
Your Tinder bio would read...?
It would be: Any resemblance to a TV Star who throws water on women in his shows is purely coincidental.
One song that’s on your mind right now…?
Time Of Your Life by Green Day.
What’s the funniest rumour you’ve heard about yourself?
That Anushka Sharma is my sister.
One stereotype about working on the small screen that you would like to bust?
That we work hard.
- Movie: The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
- Comfort food: Rajma chawal
- Holiday destinations: Japan and Sri Lanka
- Social media platform: Twitter
- Fashion designers: Shivani Shirali & Antar Agni
The most filmy thing you’ve ever done for your wife…?
Recited a three-page love letter at the dead of the night at Marine Drive to propose to her, while cops tried to chase us away.
One rumour you wish to start about yourself?
That Anushka Sharma is my sister, after all.
If you had to pick three girls from the film industry to date, marry or friend zone, who would you pick?
Date: Radhika Apte,
Marry: Radhika Apte
Friend zone: Radhika Apte
Favourite side of the bed…?
The one which the wife concedes is right.
From HT Brunch, December 23, 2018
