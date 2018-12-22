“I wish I could have played Jassi in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, gender notwithstanding!” TV actor Nakuul Mehta most personal confessions

If not an actor, what would you have been…?

Jerry Maguire…. An agent marketing sport stars.

What’s the best and worst thing about being in the TV industry?

The good thing is that everyone’s mother loves you. The bad would be that your own mother hardly gets to see you!

In a nutshell Date of birth: January 17

Sun Sign: Capricorn

Place of birth: Mumbai

Home town: Udaipur

School/college: Jamnabai Narsee School/ Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics

First break: TV commercial for Sprite

High point of your life: Winning every best actor award in 2017

Low point of your life: Realising I wasn’t good enough to be a professional sportsperson

An iconic TV role you wish you would have done…?

Played ‘Jassi’ in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin (gender not being a hindrance).

Your Tinder bio would read...?

It would be: Any resemblance to a TV Star who throws water on women in his shows is purely coincidental.

One song that’s on your mind right now…?

Time Of Your Life by Green Day.

What’s the funniest rumour you’ve heard about yourself?

That Anushka Sharma is my sister.

One stereotype about working on the small screen that you would like to bust?

That we work hard.

My favourites Movie: The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Comfort food: Rajma chawal

Holiday destinations: Japan and Sri Lanka

Social media platform: Twitter

Fashion designers: Shivani Shirali & Antar Agni

The most filmy thing you’ve ever done for your wife…?

Recited a three-page love letter at the dead of the night at Marine Drive to propose to her, while cops tried to chase us away.

One rumour you wish to start about yourself?

That Anushka Sharma is my sister, after all.

If you had to pick three girls from the film industry to date, marry or friend zone, who would you pick?

Date: Radhika Apte,

Marry: Radhika Apte

Friend zone: Radhika Apte

Favourite side of the bed…?

The one which the wife concedes is right.

From HT Brunch, December 23, 2018

First Published: Dec 22, 2018