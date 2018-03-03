Why Hrithik Roshan thinks his Twitter bio is perfect

ABOUT HRITHIK Date of birth: January 10

Sun sign: Capricorn

Place of birth: Mumbai

School/College: Bombay Scottish School/Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai

First break: Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000)

Currently I am: In Delhi for a Rado event

One song that’s in your head right now...?

It is a song from my upcoming film Super 30. I can’t talk about it now but it’s just continuously playing in my head.

If not an actor, you’d be...?

Either in the health business, or a director or producer.

One song you sing badly but can’t stop singing...?

I don’t sing well at all but I don’t sing badly either. I keep humming old Hindi songs. Sometimes I get the words and tunes wrong, but I still sing them.

Your favourite actor is...?

I don’t have any favourites but I am inspired by a lot of actors that I’ve seen as a child. I was inspired by Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan, Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Sylvester Stallone, Al Pacino and Jerry Lewis.

When you are not acting, you are....?

Prepping for the act!

Whose biopic would you like to be a part of?

Nobody’s. I’m stimulated by an interesting script.

Funniest rumour you’ve heard about yourself...?

That I am arrogant, because I’m the complete opposite!

What’s your favourite kind of selfie?

Usually it’s a group shot that I take with the phone on the ground, in the selfie mode. We bend over facing the camera on the ground and it’s a nice shot.

Your idea of a perfect day is...?

One that tires me, stimulates me, keeps me enthusiastic and by the end of which I’m so tired that I pass out.

Things that make a man look sharp are...?

Self-assurance, confidence, clarity – in thought and in voice, and flexibility to adapt to the environment.

If you were to change your Twitter bio, what would it read?

Why would I change it? It reads perfectly well as it is!

Things you can’t travel without...?

I can travel without anything! People are so nice to me wherever I go that even if I forget anything important I’m sure I’ll manage.

MY FAVOURITES Drink: Water

Holiday destination: Maldives

Book: Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

Cuisine: Indian

Social media apps: Twitter and Instagram

From HT Brunch, March 4, 2018

