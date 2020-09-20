Workout, no cuss out: Train your mouth

brunch

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 07:10 IST

I love my new trainer, and he has put my fitness back on track. But he’s got a foul mouth. How do I tell him the filthy language gets to me?

-Pramod, Via email

Is your trainer using profanity to motivate you? And have you told him in no uncertain terms that you find his language offensive? I’ve always found that honesty works best. So a simple “Hey, let’s be civil” works just fine. If the trainer is professional enough, he should understand. If he does not, you need to find yourself a new trainer.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

From HT Brunch, September 21, 2020

