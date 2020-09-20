e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brunch / Workout, no cuss out: Train your mouth

Workout, no cuss out: Train your mouth

Fitness trainer Sohrab Kushrushahi on how to maintain civility with your trainer during your fitness session

brunch Updated: Sep 20, 2020 07:10 IST
Sohrab Kushrushahi
Sohrab Kushrushahi
Hindustan Times
Sohrab says having an honest conversation with the trainer will help
Sohrab says having an honest conversation with the trainer will help
         

I love my new trainer, and he has put my fitness back on track. But he’s got a foul mouth. How do I tell him the filthy language gets to me?

-Pramod, Via email

Is your trainer using profanity to motivate you? And have you told him in no uncertain terms that you find his language offensive? I’ve always found that honesty works best. So a simple “Hey, let’s be civil” works just fine. If the trainer is professional enough, he should understand. If he does not, you need to find yourself a new trainer.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

From HT Brunch, September 21, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags
top news
Task force reviews plan to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR
Task force reviews plan to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR
Herd immunity unviable, Covid-19 vaccine the only solution
Herd immunity unviable, Covid-19 vaccine the only solution
PM Modi likely to hold Covid-19 review meet with chief ministers on Sept 23
PM Modi likely to hold Covid-19 review meet with chief ministers on Sept 23
Mercury rises in north as monsoon loses steam
Mercury rises in north as monsoon loses steam
MJ Akbar Defamation case: Priya Ramani seeks acquittal
MJ Akbar Defamation case: Priya Ramani seeks acquittal
Heritage receives a blow at Chhota Imambada gate in Lucknow
Heritage receives a blow at Chhota Imambada gate in Lucknow
Homes burned as winds push California fire into desert floor
Homes burned as winds push California fire into desert floor
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

top brunch news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In