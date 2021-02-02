2,217-cr fund to aid pollution fight in cities

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget 2021-22 a ₹2,217-crore fund to fight air pollution across cities and the launch of a Hydrogen Energy Mission to boost clean energy production.

The clean air programme is planned for 42 cities with each having a population of more than a million people. This fund is not part of the allocation to the environment ministry.

“To tackle the burgeoning problem of air pollution, I propose to provide an amount of ₹2,217 crores for 42 urban centres with a million-plus population in this budget,” Sitharaman told Parliament on Monday.

The grant is meant to be utilised for air quality improvement measures under the National Clean Air Programme.

Delhi is not counted among the 42 cities to receive funds under this grant. For the national capital region (NCR), an additional budget provision of ₹20 crore has been made for the newly formed statutory body — the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The budget also proposed a boost to solar energy production by proposing capital infusion of ₹1,000 crore to the Solar Energy Corporation of India and ₹1,500 crore to the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency.

The central government will also launch the Hydrogen Energy Mission in the next fiscal year to boost the generation of Green Hydrogen, a clean power source.