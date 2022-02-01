'Kaun jeeta hai...': Shashi Tharoor tweets Ghalib as govt lays out blueprint for ‘Amrit Kaal’

The blueprint in Union budget 2022 to steer the economy over the next 25 years, termed by the government as ‘Amrit Kaal’, has drawn criticism from the Congress party. Presenting the Union budget in the parliament, Sitharaman said Tuesday that the government aims to attain the vision set out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when India celebrates 100 years of independence in 2047.

In an apparent dig at the government’s ‘Amrit Kaal’ plan, Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor tweeted the first two lines from a popular Mirza Ghalib’s ghazal.

“Aah ko chāhiye ik umra asar hote tak kaun jeetā hai terī zulf ke sar hote tak ~ Mirza Ghalib #AmritKaal #2047,' Tharoor tweeted in Devanagari script.

आह को चाहिए इक उम्र असर होने तक

कौन जीता है तेरी ज़ुल्फ़ के सर होने तक?!

~Mirza Ghalib#AmritKaal #2047 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 1, 2022

Sitharaman stressed during the budget speech that the vision of PM Modi will be attained by achieving certain goals over the ‘Amrit Kaal’. She said that the Union Budget 2022 continues to build on the vision drawn in the budget presented in 2021 for the current fiscal year. She added that the blueprint for Amrit Kaal is “futuristic and inclusive.”

Chidambaram expressed shock that the government was outlining a plan for the next 25 years when the country require urgent measures.

“I was astonished, shocked that the finance minister was outlining a plan for the next 25 years. The government seems to believe that the present does not need any attention and the public can be asked to wait patiently until 'Amrit Kaal' dawns. This is mocking the people of India,” Chidambaram told the media briefing.

