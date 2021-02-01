Aatmanirbhar packages totalling ₹27.1 lakh cr accelerated structural reforms; FM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government's Aatmanirbhar packages totalling ₹27.1 lakh crore to deal with the Covid pandemic, accelerated the pace of structural reforms.
In the first ever paperless Union Budget, Sitharaman also proposed the introduction of Aatmanirbhar health programme with an outlay of ₹64,180 crore.
Check Budget 2021 Live updates here
This will be in addition to the national health mission, she said.
The finance minister also said India has two Covid-19 vaccines and two more will be launched.
She noted that the government has stretched its resources for the benefit of the poorest of the poor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: Health budget increased by 137%, says finance minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: Production linked incentive schemes announced for 13 sectors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: Finance Minister quotes Tagore in opening remarks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt proposes to increase FDI cap in insurance sector to 74 per cent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: List of schemes launched by the finance minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Capital expenditure hiked 34.5% to ₹5.54 lakh cr in FY'22 to push growth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021 highlights: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: FM announces voluntary vehicle scrapping policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Markets give thumbs up to scrappage policy, Sensex jumps 850 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman dons ‘auspicious’ red, replaces ‘Bahi Khata’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget introduces ₹64,180 cr scheme to upgrade healthcare infrastructure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: 4 poll-bound states get funds for developing road infrastructure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget sets out road map for recovery after virus shock
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox