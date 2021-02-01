Budget 2021: SII, Bharat Biotech hail Sitharaman for increased healthcare spending
Serum Institute of India (SII’s) chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla and Bharat Biotech’s chairperson and managing director Krishna Ella welcomed the emphasis on healthcare spending and the allocation of funds towards the country's vaccination drive in the Union Budget by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday. Sitharaman in her budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 doubled healthcare spending by 137 per cent to help improve public health systems and allocated ₹35,000 crore towards the country’s mammoth vaccination drive to immunise 1.3 billion people.
Pune-based SII is manufacturing Covishield vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, which along with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is being used in the ongoing vaccination drive.
Also Read | Budget 2021: 'We have spent and we have spent', says Nirmala Sitharaman
"We welcome the Finance Minister's emphasis on healthcare spending & immunization especially for Covid-19 and the pneumococcal vaccines as this will help India recover rapidly from this pandemic," Poonawalla was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “Great #Budget2021 announcements, @nsitharaman Ji, especially on healthcare and vaccines; this is the best investment any country can make. A healthier India is a more productive India,” he had also tweeted.
Bharat Biotech also hailed the budget and said the allocation of ₹35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccination in the Union Budget would help the country become free of the viral disease. "It is a great step ahead, and far-reaching budget announcement, providing ₹35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccination in 2021-22," it’s chairman and managing director Krishna Ella said, according to PTI.
Full Coverage: Union Budget 2021 | Track Live Coverage
Currently, the country spends about 1% of GDP on health, which is among the lowest for any major economy. Sitharaman's budget comes as the Indian economy is reeling under the devastating impact of the lockdown imposed to check the Covid-19 spread in the country. Millions of people lost their jobs and many small businesses were shut after the government imposed lockdown last year.
India is second-worst affected country form Covid-19 after the United States. As of Monday morning, the country has 10,757,610 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and its death toll stands at 154,392.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways to monetise freight corridor assets, focus on national plan 2030
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget silent on 'agricultural unrest', ignores 'entire north India': Punjab FM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget is pro-corporate, nothing for poor: CPI
- "It is a pro-corporate, pro-big businesses budget. It is pro-international finance capital, the FDI. So, this budget has nothing for the poor, for the suffering masses," CPI General Secretary D Raja told reporters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Will accelerate recovery, give direction': NITI Aayog CEO lauds 'superb' budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt earmarks ₹35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccine in Union Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharat Biotech hails ₹35k cr budget allocation for Covid-19 vaccination
- Welcoming the proposal for ₹35,000 crore outlay for Covid-19 vaccines, city-based Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella said "Its a great step ahead, and far-reaching budget announcement., providing ₹35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccination in 2021-22."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget: SII, Bharat Biotech hail Sitharaman for increased healthcare spending
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021 proposes agri infra cess of 100% on alcoholic beverages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget shows India’s confidence: PM Narendra Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: How will cess on petrol, diesel impact you?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Interest on employee contribution to PF above ₹2.5 lakh a year, now taxable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: What startups get from this year's Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt announces voluntary vehicle scrapping policy; to phase out old and unfit vehicles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air India disinvestment to be completed in 2021-22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox