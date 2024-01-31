 Did you know? Budget was presented at 5pm, not 11am, till 1999. Here's why - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Budget 2024 / Did you know? Budget was presented at 5pm, not 11am, till 1999. Here's why

Did you know? Budget was presented at 5pm, not 11am, till 1999. Here's why

ByHT News Desk
Jan 31, 2024 12:45 PM IST

Budget 2024: The Budget is presented at 11 am on February 1 every year. But this was not the case earlier as it was announced at 5 pm.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to announce her sixth consecutive Budget on February 1. It will be an interim budget as India is set to witness the Lok Sabha elections later this year. A full-fledged Budget will be presented once the new cabinet is appointed. The Budget is presented at 11 am on February 1 every year. But this was not the case earlier as it was announced at 5 pm on the last working day of February.

Budget 2024: The new Parliament building in New Delhi, India.(Bloomberg)
Budget 2024: The new Parliament building in New Delhi, India.(Bloomberg)

Budget 2024 time: Why will it be presented at 11 am?

The Budget was presented at 5 pm on the last working day of February since the colonial era. This was the time chosen due to India’s time difference from the United Kingdom. India’s time is 5.5 hours ahead of the British Summertime. Budget announcement at 5 pm (IST) ensured that it was announced during the day in the UK.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

Read more: Budget 2024 explained: What is direct tax, income tax and how are they imposed?

Budget 2024 time: When was the practice changed?

The practice was changed by Yashwant Sinha in 1999 under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government. Yashwant Sinha suggested that the Budget should be presented at 11 am as it would allow time to analyse numbers and this would also allow more informed debate in the Parliament.

Budget 2024 time: When was the budget presented for the first time in 11am?

On February 27, 1999, Yashwant Sinha presented the Budget at 11 am for the first time in India. Since then, it has been presented at 11 am.

Budget 2024 date: Why will it be presented on February 1?

From 1999 till 2017, the Union Budget was presented on the last working day in February but this was changed in 2017. Arun Jaitley announced that from 2017, the Budget would be presented on February 1 and not on the last working day.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On