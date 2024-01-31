 Budget 2024 explained: What is direct tax, income tax and how are they imposed? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Budget 2024 / Budget 2024 explained: What is direct tax, income tax and how are they imposed?

Budget 2024 explained: What is direct tax, income tax and how are they imposed?

ByHT News Desk
Jan 31, 2024 12:24 PM IST

Budget 2024: Direct tax is a tax paid directly by individuals or organisations based on their earnings to the government.

As the country awaits Interim Budget 2024, taxes are an area of great interest in the budget speech which will be made by Union Finance Minister on February 1 in the parliament. Here's a look at what is direct tax.

Budget 2024: Direct Tax is a tax paid directly by individuals or organisations based on their earnings.
Budget 2024: Direct Tax is a tax paid directly by individuals or organisations based on their earnings.

What is direct tax?

Direct tax is a tax paid directly by individuals or organisations based on their earnings to the government. If an individual has earned money, they will have to pay this tax, as simple as that.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

Which types of taxes fall into the direct tax category?

Other than income tax, direct taxes also includes taxes like gift tax, wealth tax, capital gains tax, etc. Corporate tax for companies also comes under the scope of this tax.

What is income tax?

Read more: Budget 2024: ‘Bahi khata’ to paperless, a look at the evolution of budget

Income tax is the tax paid on wages or income that is produced. It is paid as per several tax slabs that determine the amount of tax.

What is Capital gains tax?

Capital gains tax is a form of direct tax that is paid on income earned from the sale of assets or investments.

What is Corporate tax?

Domestic companies have to pay corporate tax while foreign companies also have to do the same on income earned via selling assets, technical service fees, dividends, royalties, or interest that is based in India is taxable.

What is Wealth tax?

Wealth tax is levied on property ownership and market value. If someone possesses real estate, they are required to pay wealth tax.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On