Budget 2024: ‘Bahi khata’ to paperless, a look at the evolution of budget

Jan 31, 2024 12:01 PM IST
Budget 2024: Here's a look at the evolution of India's Union Budget since independence
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the interim budget on February 1, 2024 at 11am- marking her sixth budget. The budget precedes the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and is therefore interim in nature.
Here's a look at the evolution of India's Union Budget since independence:
- James Wilson, a Scottish economist working with the East India Company, presented India's first interim budget in 1860 during the British era.
- In 1947, RK Shanmukham Chetty presented India's inaugural interim budget which addressed critical issues like food grain scarcity, surging imports, and rampant inflation.
- Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha, in 2001, shifted the announcement time of the Budget from 5:00 pm to 11 am, breaking a colonial tradition.
- Till 2016, the Budget used to be presented on the last working day of February.
- In 2019, Nirmala Sitharaman changed the visual narrative of the budget, replacing the traditional briefcase with a 'bahi khata'.
- The move towards a paperless budget marked a significant technological shift in 2021.
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has delivered the longest budget speech in India's history in 2020- two hours and 42 minutes. The speech, however, fell short of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's word count record.
- In 1950, the Union Budget was leaked during Finance Minister John Mathai's tenure.
- After 1980, the budget printing process was moved from Rashtrapati Bhawan to Minto Road.
- The shift to bilingual presentation occurred in 1955-56, with budgets being printed in both English and Hindi.
