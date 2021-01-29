IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / From fiscal deficit to plan expenditure: Budget terms simplified
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman(HT Photo)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman(HT Photo)
budget

From fiscal deficit to plan expenditure: Budget terms simplified

The Union Budget is a document that provides an estimation of the revenue and expenses of a country during the financial year and draws up a financial plan for the country, thereby deciding and allocating a specific sum for various government schemes and departments.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:04 PM IST

As the Budget session of Parliament began on Friday, all eyes are set on the budget which will be presented on February 1. The Union Budget 2021 will be the third one for Nirmala Sitharaman as the finance minister of India under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Union Budget is a document that provides an estimation of the revenue and expenses of a country during the financial year and draws up a financial plan for the country, thereby deciding and allocating a specific sum for various government schemes and departments.

Here are the terms of the Budget simplified:

Annual Financial Statement

The Annual Financial Statement is a document presented by the government every year in Parliament showing the estimated receipts and expenditures for the upcoming financial year in relation with the estimates from the previous ones.

Banking Cash Transaction Tax

It is a direct tax levied on cash transactions exceeding a specific amount from the bank by a customer which helps to check the flow of black money.

Budget estimates

It includes the estimate of government spending on different sectors throughout the year and the expected revenue from tax receipts together with the estimated fiscal deficit and revenue deficit for the year.

Capital receipt/expenditure

Capital receipt is a receipt that results in either reduction in assets or increases the liability of the government and includes market loans, small savings, provident fund and depreciation and reserve funds in various government departments. Capital expenditure is the expenditure which increases government assets or reduces liabilities and includes loan payment, loan disbursal and expenditure on infrastructure or developmental works.

Cess

Cess is an additional tax levied for a specific purpose, which is kept in the Consolidated Fund of India, and the amount raised by the tax is kept by the central government. For example, education cess, secondary and higher education Cess, Krishi Kalyan cess, Swacch Bharat cess.

Contingency fund

It is the fund that is set up specifically to meet unforeseen challenges.

Direct tax

It is the tax directly paid to the government by the taxpayers. It is imposed directly by the Centre and cannot be transferred to any other entity for payment. Real property tax, personal property tax, income tax or taxes on assets come under this.

Disinvestment

Disinvestment is the process by which the Union government either sells its stakes in a PSU–fully or partially–or lists it on the stock market.

Excise duty

Excise duty refers to the taxes levied on the manufacture of goods within the country, as opposed to custom duty that is levied on goods coming from outside the country.

Fiscal deficit

The difference between total revenue and total expenditure of the government is termed as fiscal deficit. It is an indication of the total borrowings needed by the government.

GST

Goods and Services Tax (GST) is an indirect tax levied on most of the goods and services in the country.

Indirect tax

Indirect tax is not directly levied on the taxpayers but is often levied on goods and services which results in their higher prices. This tax is basically levied on the seller of goods or the provider of service but in most cases, it gets passed on to the end consumer, and therefore, it is generally the consumer paying the tax, indirectly. Examples include service tax, central excise and customs duty, value-added tax (VAT) and most importantly GST.

Inflation

Inflation is the rate at which the general prices of goods and services in the country are rising. It is usually expressed in percentage points and when inflation increases, the purchasing power of citizens goes down. When purchasing power decreases, it affects the general cost of living of citizens and ultimately leads to the deceleration of the country's economy.

Plan and non-plan expenditure

Plan expenditure is the component of government expenses that helps increase the productive capacity in the economy and includes outlays for sectors such as rural development and education. It is a part of budget estimates which is determined after discussions with the ministries and stakeholders. Non-plan revenue expenditure is accounted for by interest payments, subsidies, wage and salary payments to government employees, grants to states and Union territories governments, pensions, police, economic services in various sectors, other general services such as tax collection, social services and grants to foreign governments.

Primary deficit

Primary deficit is the difference between the fiscal deficit and interest payment on loans from the previous year. Primary deficit shows the borrowing requirement excluding interest payment.

Revenue budget

A revenue budget consists of the government’s revenue receipts and expenditure they cover through these receipts.

Revenue deficit

A revenue deficit is when the actual net income is less than the expected or projected income.

Service tax

Service tax is an indirect tax that one is liable to pay to the government once you consume the taxable services offered by different service providers such as restaurants, cab services, hotels, travel agents, cable providers etc.

Surcharge

A surcharge is an additional fee, charge, or tax that is added to the cost of a good or service beyond the marked price.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
budget 2021-22
app
Close
Chief economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Chief economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi.(PTI)
budget

Highlights of Economic Survey 2020-2021

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:54 PM IST
The survey clearly points out the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy as CEA Subramanian said, “India focused on saving lives and livelihoods by its willingness to take short-term pain for long-term gain, at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (C) and Krishnamurthy Subramanian (R), chief economic adviser pose during a photo opportunity outside their office in parliament in New Delhi, India, July 5, 2019. (Reuters)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (C) and Krishnamurthy Subramanian (R), chief economic adviser pose during a photo opportunity outside their office in parliament in New Delhi, India, July 5, 2019. (Reuters)
budget

What Economic Survey says about V-shaped recovery post Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Dissecting the impact of Covid-19 on various sectors of the country, the survey said that India's economy witnessed a palpable V-shaped recovery in industrial production over the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy V Subramanian also said that the government's measures prevented 3.7 million cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 100,000 deaths. (Mint File photo)
Chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy V Subramanian also said that the government's measures prevented 3.7 million cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 100,000 deaths. (Mint File photo)
budget

India took short term pain for long time gain: Chief economic adviser

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:42 PM IST
The Economic Survey has projected that the Indian economy can contract by 7.7% in the current financial year ending on March 31 and the growth could be 11% in the next financial.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds budget papers as she leaves her office to present the federal budget in the parliament in New Delhi, India, Feb. 1, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds budget papers as she leaves her office to present the federal budget in the parliament in New Delhi, India, Feb. 1, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo(REUTERS)
budget

Economic Survey: GDP growth seen at 11% for 2021-22, 'V-shaped recovery' likely

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:11 PM IST
India's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by a record 23.9% in April-June and by 7.5% in the second quarter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For the full fiscal, the survey projected a contraction of 7.7 per cent and V-shaped recovery in the next..(Reuters file photo)
For the full fiscal, the survey projected a contraction of 7.7 per cent and V-shaped recovery in the next..(Reuters file photo)
budget

FM tables Economic Survey 2020-21 in Lok Sabha

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:18 PM IST
The economy, which was battered by the coronavirus lockdown, is expected to see a strong recovery in the 2021-22 fiscal year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses to the nation on the eve of 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses to the nation on the eve of 72nd Republic Day, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
budget

Full speech text: Prez Kovind's address to Parliament as Budget session starts

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:30 PM IST
India is holding its Budget session in the Parliament starting today. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the country's Union budget on February 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Kovind was addressing a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament.(Reuters)
President Kovind was addressing a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament.(Reuters)
budget

In Parliament speech, President recalls 'sacrifice' by soldiers in Galwan clash

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:55 PM IST
The President also assured the country by saying extra Forces have been deployed at Line of Actual Control (LAC) for protection of India's sovereignty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Ram Nath Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind
budget

From 'insult to National Flag' to farm laws: 10 quotes of Ram Nath Kovind

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:08 PM IST
The Constitution that provides us Freedom of Expression, is the same Constitution that teaches us that law and rules have to be followed seriously, the President said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Today the number of new Covid-19 cases is going down rapidly. The number of recoveries is very high,” President Kovind said.
"Today the number of new Covid-19 cases is going down rapidly. The number of recoveries is very high,” President Kovind said.
budget

India will not stop despite the challenges, says President Ram Nath Kovind

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:57 PM IST
“Joint session of Parliament amid Corona pandemic is essential. It’s a new yr & a new decade & we’re also entering into the 75th yr of independence. Today all MPs are present here with message & trust that however tough be the challenge neither we nor India will stop,” Kovind said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed at the beginning of the Budget session on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed at the beginning of the Budget session on Friday.
india news

'There have been 4-5 mini budgets in 2020,' PM Modi says ahead of Budget session

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:35 AM IST
The Union Budget will be seen as a continuation of those mini budgets, PM Modi said
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's policy response guided by research, epidemiology and economy, says chief economic advisor KV Subramanian
India's policy response guided by research, epidemiology and economy, says chief economic advisor KV Subramanian
budget

Economic survey LIVE: CEA Subramanian says 1st chapter on India Covid-19 policy

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:10 PM IST
  • Economic Survery Live Updates: India's economic survey for the year 2020-21 was tabled by Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian on Friday shortly after the Rajya Sabha was adjourned.
READ FULL STORY
Sitharaman’s plan will likely rely on generous public spending to spur activity, putting more money in the hands of the average taxpayer to boost consumption and easing rules to attract investments when she presents the budget.(File Photo)
Sitharaman’s plan will likely rely on generous public spending to spur activity, putting more money in the hands of the average taxpayer to boost consumption and easing rules to attract investments when she presents the budget.(File Photo)
budget

High stakes as India vows to unveil a budget like ‘Never Before’

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:26 AM IST
“Expectations are high, going into this budget,” said Samiran Chakraborty, an economist with Citigroup Inc. “Expenditure profile could move from survival to revival as the focus on infrastructure increases.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The budget session will have 33 sittings and the union budget will be presented for the first time in conditions created by COVID-19.(ANI file photo)
The budget session will have 33 sittings and the union budget will be presented for the first time in conditions created by COVID-19.(ANI file photo)
budget

Prez Kovind to address members of 2 Houses seated in 3 locations for first time

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:22 AM IST
Rajya Sabha will meet at 3 pm on Friday and one hour after the presentation of the general budget on February 1. On the remaining days, the House will meet between 9 am and 2 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The budget would be telecast live on Lok Sabha TV. It would also be telecast on Doordarshan, Rajya Sabha TV etc.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
The budget would be telecast live on Lok Sabha TV. It would also be telecast on Doordarshan, Rajya Sabha TV etc.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
budget

When is the Union Budget 2021? How to watch live telecast?

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:33 AM IST
This will be the third annual budget tabled by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government which is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Economic Survey is prepared by the Chief Economic Advisor. KV Subramanian has been holding the post since December 2018.(Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)
Economic Survey is prepared by the Chief Economic Advisor. KV Subramanian has been holding the post since December 2018.(Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)
business

Budget 2021: Economic Survey 2020-21 to be presented today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian will address a press conference at 2.30pm after the presentation of the Economic Survey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP