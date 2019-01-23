Piyush Goyal gets interim charge of finance ministry, Jaitley indisposed

Piyush Goyal has temporarily been given charge of the finance ministry in view of Arun Jaitley’s indisposition, according to a communiqué from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The statement said the President had directed that during the period of indisposition of Arun Jaitley, Minister, “the portfolios of Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs held by him, be temporarily assigned to Shri Piyush Goyal, in addition to his existing portfolios”.

Jaitley has been designated as minister without portfolio during the period of his indisposition or till such time he is able to resume his work as Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs, Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 21:28 IST