The next 12 months are going to be very tough, says hotel owner Cota
- Cota’s predicament sums up the story of small hotel owners and the tourism sector across India during the pandemic.
Serafino Cota looked forlorn at the edge of his 18-room hotel, standing a stone’s throw away from south Goa’s Cavelossim beach. His once-vibrant Dona Maria Sa hotel has been closed since March, when the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to arrest the spread of Covid-19, and fear of the virus drove tourists away from the dunes of the beach, once a favourite haunt of foreigners.
December and January were his busiest months, but this year he’s written off this season, saying it will be better to reopen by October. Still, he is unsure if his pristine property overlooking the ocean, far from the noisy beaches of north Goa, will generate enough revenue to pay salaries and running costs.
“Even before the lockdown, tourism was witnessing a slowdown but we managed to survive owing to foreign tourists. We would get around 10-15 families or couples per month and the hotel managed to remain afloat based on that,” Cota,59, said.
The 18-room hotel was the sole source of income for his family of five. Additionally, there were 10 employees dependent on him. “I’ve had to lay off all members of my permanent staff with the promise that I will re-employ them once the situation improves,” he said.
With bigger properties slashing rates owing to the pandemic, Cota found himself competing with branded hotel chains. “The situation is such that small and medium hotels have been squeezed out by starred hotels, who have slashed their rates even during the peak season to enter the price range occupied by the small and medium hotels. We have no more space to cut our rates further on account of fixed costs,” he said.
“Rather than compete and incur expenses, we have chosen to survive by digging into our savings hoping to see the situation improve in the next twelve months,” he said, but didn’t sound hopeful. “The next twelve months are going to be very difficult,” he added.
Cota’s predicament sums up the story of small hotel owners and the tourism sector across India during the pandemic.
According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), tourism generated $194 billion or 6.8% of India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2019 and supported 39.80 million jobs.
The sector was predicted to grow at an annual rate of 6.9% to $460 billion by 2028, which would be roughly 9.9% of GDP, said the assessment. “The sector needs to be given the status of an industry in the real sense,” said Goa travel and tourism association president Nilesh Shah.
Cota said while Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on hotels were reduced last year, the rates for small and medium hotels were left untouched. “For small and medium hotels, the rate was not reduced from 12% to 5% or 8% as we have been demanding. I expect the rationalisation of the GST rates in the budget,” he said.
The GST Council reduced the rates from 28% to 18% for starred hotels ( ₹7,000 room rate onwards), and from 18% to 12% for mid-size hotels ( ₹2,001 - ₹7,000). The GST rate for hotels charging between ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 per night is now the same as those charging ₹2001- ₹7,000 per night – 12%.
Cota hoped the hospitality sector gets industry status so that availing long-term loans from banks becomes easier and properties like his become eligible for other industry benefits.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ease of doing business key focus area of Customs: Finance Minister
- The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) observed International Customs Day on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliament set to see a stormy Budget Session
- Opposition parties will use the Budget Session to target the government on its handling of the Covid-19-ravaged economy and the India-China border staff.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expect budget with dressed-up numbers, says former finance minister Chidambaram
- Chidambaram said the government should make direct cash transfers to 20-30% of the families at the bottom of the pyramid for at least six months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fewer TMC, DMK MPs may attend budget session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union budget 2021: Economists warn any new tax in India could hurt recovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Good economics is good politics, expect a dream budget: BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget should focus on growth recovery; fiscal deficit may fall to 6.2 % in FY22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts do not expect any major income tax relief in Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget may unveil PSE privatisation policy, sources say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch farm stocks, automakers, banks as India unveils its annual budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliament: Fewer regional party MPs may attend as they prep for assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union budget will favour corporates, not farmers: Kerala agriculture minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Hope govt fulfils dream of a respectable salary’: Sumitra Devi
- I had to learn about Covid-19 and ways to protect people from it so that I could guide women and kids in my area, says Devi, an anganwadi worker.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition charting strategy to corner govt on farm laws, China, economy
- A few opposition leaders have even suggested boycotting president kovind’s speech, while others are yet to decide.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt mulls 5% inflation goal to give RBI room to trim rates
- The proposal will be announced along with other fiscal measures in the Budget for FY22 aimed at reviving growth, two persons aware of the development said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox