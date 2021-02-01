Union Budget 2021: Asset reconstruction company, AMC to manage NPAs
Fulfilling a longtime demand of the banking sector, the finance minister announced that the government will set up an asset reconstruction and management company for stressed assets to take over bad loans. This is being considered as the government's version of bad bank.
Various analysts had suggested that in a couple of years, the proportion of stressed assets in the banking system could jump and therefore a need for a government backed stress assets manager was felt.
The new entities will help to deal with non-performing assets (NPAs) which may see a surge once regulatory forbearance to deal with the impact of Covid-19 is withdrawn.
"An asset reconstruction company limited and asset management Company would be set up to consolidate and take over the existing stressed debt and then manage and dispose of the assets to Alternate Investment Funds and other potential investors for eventual value realization," Sitharaman said.
In a report released by Reserve Bank of India (RBI), it was said that banks' gross non-performing assets may rise to 13.5 per cent by September 2021, from 7.5 per cent in September 2020 under the baseline scenario.
Last month, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had also indicated that the central bank can consider the idea of a bad bank to tackle NPAs.
"If there's a proposal to set up a bad bank, the RBI will look at it. We have regulatory guidelines for asset reconstruction companies," Das had said.
The Economic Survey which was tabled on Friday also indicated that a fresh asset quality review (AQR) will be needed once the ongoing forbearances related to Covid-19 come to an end.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced strategic divestment in 2 PSU banks and one general insurance firm. Sitharaman said that NITI Aayog will be asked to work on next list of central public sector companies for disinvestment. She added that LIC IPO will be brought in FY22. BPCL, Air India, Shipping Corp, Container Corp and other disinvestments will be completed in 2021-22.
(with agency inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Sitharaman’s ₹2.25k crore infra push for 4 poll-bound states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: Here is what will be dearer and cheaper now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt okays 15th Finance Commission proposal for non-lapsable security fund
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget: Higher education sector set to get boost, says Dinesh Sharma
- "The Union Budget is a budget of a self-reliant India (Aatma Nirbhar Bharat). Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will show the way to the world. The Budget will strengthen the economy and India will become a USD 5 trillion economy," Dinesh Sharma said in a statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget will benefit big companies, result in inflation: Arvind Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: Asset reconstruction company, AMC to manage NPAs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre extends funds worth ₹14,788 crore for Bengaluru metro in Budget 2021
- Only one phase of the metro is operational in Bengaluru and delays in completing subsequent phases has added to escalating costs and increased dependence on private transport.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Amid farmers’ stir, FM announces 7 more measures for agri sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to borrow big for nearly half-trillion dollar budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: ₹75,100 cr allocated for farmers; agri credit target raised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: National Rail Plan, increase in allocation for Railways
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: 'We have spent and we have spent', says Nirmala Sitharaman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Income tax calculator. Here’s how you can calculate your taxes for FY 2021-22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Social security benefit to be extended to platform, gig workers: FM Sitharaman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox