Union Budget 2021: Tax holiday extended for affordable housing projects for one more year
The Union finance minister during her 'never seen before' budget has announced tax exemptions for affordable housing.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her budget speech announced extension of tax holiday on affordable housing projects for one more year. Affordable housing projects can avail tax exemption benefit until March 31, 2021.
Under the third pillar of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission that entails financial inclusion for all, the finance minister with the aim to ensure affordable housing for all had announced tax exemption for one additional year.
"This Government sees ‘Housing for All’ and affordable housing as priority areas. In the July 2019 Budget, I provided an additional deduction of interest, mounting to `1.5 lakh, for loan taken to purchase an affordable house. I propose to extend the eligibility of this deduction by one more year, to 31st March 2022," the minister said.
To ensure affordable housing for migrant workers, the finance minister has also announced extension of tax holiday for one more year for affordable rental housing projects.
Affordable rental housing projects is part of Pradhan Manti Gareeb Awas Yojana-Urban which is aimed at addressing the need of affordable housing for migrant workers.
The affordable housing projects are mainly government focused real estate arena aimed to ensure housing for all. In the Budget 2020, the affordable housing developers were provided with tax holiday for an year. The tax holiday has been further extended this year too.
