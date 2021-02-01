IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / Budget 2021: Finance minister Sitharaman's speech to begin shortly
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a bahi khata containing the Union Budget 2021-22 as she poses for a group photograph with MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and other members of finance ministry, at North Block in New Delhi on Monday.(PTI Photo)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a bahi khata containing the Union Budget 2021-22 as she poses for a group photograph with MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and other members of finance ministry, at North Block in New Delhi on Monday.(PTI Photo)
budget

Budget 2021: Finance minister Sitharaman's speech to begin shortly

Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech will begin at around 11 am with the finance minister beginning it with an address to the Speaker of Lok Sabha.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:57 AM IST

The Union cabinet held a meeting on Monday, ahead of the presentation of Union Budget in Parliament. The cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the budget for the financial year beginning April 1.

Full Coverage: Union Budget 2021 | Track Live Updates

In the budget, Sitharaman is expected to roll out measures to lift the economy from the worst economic slowdown in 11 years which was induced by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Meanwhile, Sitharaman and her team met President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday, an hour before presenting her third budget. She was accompanied by her deputy Anurag Thakur and other officials of the finance ministry.

With the Union Budget 2021-22 set to be delivered in paperless form for the first time, Sitharaman replaced the Swadeshi 'bahi khata' and switched to a tablet.

Sitharaman's budget speech will begin at around 11 am with the finance minister beginning it with an address to the Speaker of Lok Sabha. Usually, the duration of the presentation ranges from 90 to 120 minutes.

The finance ministry had tabled the Economic Survey in Parliament on Friday. It said that the Indian economy can contract by 7.7 per cent in the current financial year ending on March 31 and the growth could be 11 per cent in the next financial year, according to the survey.

The contraction in FY21 is mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic and the visible damage caused by the subsequent countrywide lockdown to contain it.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently pegged the contraction in India's economy at 8 per cent in 2020-21. It expects a growth rate of 11.5 per cent in 2021-22 before a decline to 6.8 per cent in 2022-23 and that India will regain the tag of the fastest-growing large economy in the world in both years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
budget 2021-22 union budget of india nirmala sitharaman
app
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a bahi khata containing the Union Budget 2021-22 as she poses for a group photograph with MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and other members of finance ministry, at North Block in New Delhi on Monday.(PTI Photo)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a bahi khata containing the Union Budget 2021-22 as she poses for a group photograph with MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and other members of finance ministry, at North Block in New Delhi on Monday.(PTI Photo)
budget

Budget 2021: Finance minister Sitharaman's speech to begin shortly

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:57 AM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech will begin at around 11 am with the finance minister beginning it with an address to the Speaker of Lok Sabha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, flanked by MoS Anurag Thakur, shows the 'made-in-India tab outside the ministry office on Monday. (Photo: ANI)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, flanked by MoS Anurag Thakur, shows the 'made-in-India tab outside the ministry office on Monday. (Photo: ANI)
budget

Sitharaman replaces 'bahi khata' with tablet as Union budget goes digital

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:48 AM IST
Budget 2021: The Finance Minister was seen carrying a tablet kept inside a red coloured cover with a golden coloured national emblem embossed on it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative image
Representative image
budget

Income Tax 2021 LIVE updates: All eyes on FM Sitharaman's announcements

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:42 AM IST
Income Tax slab LIVE updates: Under present regime, those earning up to 2.5 lakh annually are exempted from paying tax.
READ FULL STORY
Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur addresses people of Himachal Pradesh via video-conference on completion of 3 yrs of Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP govt in the state, in New Delhi.(ANI)
Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur addresses people of Himachal Pradesh via video-conference on completion of 3 yrs of Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP govt in the state, in New Delhi.(ANI)
budget

Budget will be in accordance with people's expectations, says Anurag Thakur

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:13 AM IST
Budget 2021: All eyes are fixed on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she is set to present Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament on Monday, at a time when India is recovering from the Covid-19 crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Manish Tewari (Ravi Choudhary/HT Photo )
Congress leader Manish Tewari (Ravi Choudhary/HT Photo )
budget

‘Most crucial budget after 1991 but may get a talkathon’: Manish Tewari jabs FM

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Budget 2021, which is Sitharaman’s third, is likely to focus on health and employment generation and may revolve around the philosophy of “growth with a human touch,” people familiar with the development told HT.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sensex(PTI photo)
Sensex(PTI photo)
budget

Budget 2021: Market volatility to continue, say analysts

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:52 AM IST
In the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark tumbled 2,592.77 points or 5.30 per cent due to profit-booking ahead of the Union Budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS, finance, Anurag Thakur reach Parliament from Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo: ANI)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS, finance, Anurag Thakur reach Parliament from Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo: ANI)
budget

Budget 2021 Live Updates: All eyes on FM's first paperless Budget amid Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:49 AM IST
Budget 2021 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hinted that this Budget will be an extension of the four-five mini budgets Nirmala Sitharaman announced in 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the final touches of Union Budget 2021-22, at Finance Ministry in New Delhi on Sunday.(PTI Photo)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the final touches of Union Budget 2021-22, at Finance Ministry in New Delhi on Sunday.(PTI Photo)
budget

Sitharaman to present 'budget like never before', expectations high

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:02 AM IST
Budget 20201 is expected to revolve around the philosophy of “growth with a human touch”. It is not expected to carry any major exemption on taxation because of a resource crunch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Analysts say the government would also have to consider providing tax relief to small businesses and consumers.(Bloomberg Fille Photo)
Analysts say the government would also have to consider providing tax relief to small businesses and consumers.(Bloomberg Fille Photo)
budget

Budget 2021 aiming to revive economy despite limited fiscal headroom

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:46 AM IST
The economy is projected to contract 7.7% in the current fiscal year. However in its annual report on the economy to parliament on Friday the government forecast growth of 11% for the coming fiscal year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File Photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman(PTI File Photo )
File Photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman(PTI File Photo )
budget

In a first, FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present budget 2021 in paperless form

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:30 AM IST
Last month during the traditional halwa ceremony, Nirmala Sitharaman launched the “Union Budget Mobile App” for hassle-free access of budget documents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(ANI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(ANI)
budget

Number Theory: Five numbers to watch out for in the Budget

By Roshan Kishore
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:53 AM IST
Here are five numbers worth tracking in this year’s budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP