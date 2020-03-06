e-paper
Home / Karnataka / 12 killed, 4 seriously injured in road accident near Karnataka’s Tumkur

12 killed, 4 seriously injured in road accident near Karnataka’s Tumkur

karnataka Updated: Mar 06, 2020 10:22 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
The accident happened after the driver of the car, with young men heading towards Dharmasthala, a popular pilgrimage spot near Mangaluru, lost control and hit an oncoming SUV head-on. (HT Archive)
         

At least 12 people, including a one-year-old girl, were killed early on Friday after two cars collided head-on on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway near Byaladakere village of Karnataka’s Tumkur, police said.

Four people are also said to be seriously injured and have been shifted to a nearby hospital on the Bengaluru highway, according to district police authorities.

The dead have been identified as Manjunath (35), Tanuja (25), Gowramma (60), Ratnamma (52), Sunderrajan (48), Rajendra (27), Sarala (32), Lakshmikanth (24), Sandeep (36), Madhu (28) and Prashna (14) apart from the one-year-old child.

The accident happened after the driver of the car, with young men heading towards Dharmasthala, a popular pilgrimage spot near Mangaluru, lost control and hit an oncoming SUV head-on.

All the occupants of the SUV were killed and three of those in the car are dead.

Amrutur Police said they have registered a case and are investigating the accident.

