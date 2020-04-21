ABB Power Grids bags Rs 162 cr project for IOC refinery in Bihar

business

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 11:50 IST

ABB Power Grids has bagged a project worth Rs165 crore by state-owned Indian Oil Corporation for the latter’s refinery in Bihar.

The company was chosen to ‘ensure reliable grid connection at IOC’s Barauni refinery as the refiner aims to expand its crude oil processing capacity at the plant by 50% to 9 million tons per annum in the next three years, according to a statement by ABB Power Grids. ‘This project will ensure power quality for its future operations there’, the statement added.

“This order from IOCL is a milestone in our grid integration projects that will allow us to play a more active role in meeting future energy demand with our pioneering technology solutions,” said N Venu, Managing Director, ABB Power Grids in India.

ABB Power Grids, a global leader in power technologies, is delivering its 220/33 kilovolt gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) substation which will assimilate power from the Bihar State Power Transmission Corporation Ltd and IOCL’s captive generation plants and deliver it with efficiency to the Barauni refinery, critical for smoothly running the refinery’s complex processing operations. The GIS substation will also save space by as much as 70 per cent, by virtue of its compact, robust and low-maintenance design.

Additionally, ABB Power Grids is equipping the substation with its advanced substation automation and network management tools to control and protect IOCL’s grid real-time and ensure maximum power availability. It is also deploying its industry-leading power transformers (125 mega volt amps) to further enhance grid safety and efficiency, according to the company statement.

India’s oil demand is expected to reach six million barrels per day by 2024, according to the International Energy Agency.

“As India’s oil demand is expected to reach 6 million barrels per day by 2024, refineries will have to prime themselves ahead of time to avoid potential supply disruptions. We are proud to have been chosen by IOCL as a trusted partner to augment its mission-critical power infrastructure for the future,” said N Venu.