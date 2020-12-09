e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Amazon eyes potential $100 million investment in Apollo Pharmacy

Amazon eyes potential $100 million investment in Apollo Pharmacy

Amazon already delivers medicines in India and the potential investment would come amid rising competition from Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance, which bought a majority stake in online pharmacy Netmeds

business Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 13:01 IST
Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Bengaluru
Amazon.com Inc is considering a nearly $100 million investment in India’s pharmacy chain Apollo Pharmacy
Amazon.com Inc is considering a nearly $100 million investment in India’s pharmacy chain Apollo Pharmacy(REUTERS)
         

Amazon.com Inc is considering a nearly $100 million investment in India’s pharmacy chain Apollo Pharmacy, facing up to Reliance Industries Ltd and Tata Group in the country’s fast-growing drug market, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday, citing two people aware of the plans.

Amazon already delivers medicines in India and the potential investment would come amid rising competition from Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance, which bought a majority stake in online pharmacy Netmeds.

Tata Group meanwhile, was reportedly in talks to pick up a majority stake in e-pharmacy firm 1mg.

Both Amazon and Apollo Hospitals, which owns Apollo Pharmacy, did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comments.

The growth of e-pharmacies, however, has left many Indian trader groups feeling threatened, who say online drugstores can contribute to medicine sales without proper verification and the entry of large players can cause unemployment in the sector.

Amazon’s plan to further expand in India also comes close on the heels of its launch of an online pharmacy to deliver prescription drugs in the United States, increasing competition with drug retailers such as Walgreens, CVS Health, and Walmart.

tags
top news
BJP leads Congress in Rajasthan panchayat polls, dubs it verdict on Gehlot govt
BJP leads Congress in Rajasthan panchayat polls, dubs it verdict on Gehlot govt
Will consider written proposal only on repeal of farm laws: Farmers’ leader
Will consider written proposal only on repeal of farm laws: Farmers’ leader
Covishield vaccine trial: Six out of 249 volunteers drop out ahead of second dose in Mumbai
Covishield vaccine trial: Six out of 249 volunteers drop out ahead of second dose in Mumbai
Drivers, gardeners were directors in Kochhar companies. They didn’t know
Drivers, gardeners were directors in Kochhar companies. They didn’t know
Rape a heinous crime, there can be no leniency in conviction: Bombay HC
Rape a heinous crime, there can be no leniency in conviction: Bombay HC
US has privately raised issues with India: Ambassador for religious freedom
US has privately raised issues with India: Ambassador for religious freedom
Parthiv Patel retires from all forms of cricket
Parthiv Patel retires from all forms of cricket
Ayesha Raza, Shweta Basu Prasad, Amruta Subhash, Indira Tiwari on Aur Batao with RJ Stutee
Ayesha Raza, Shweta Basu Prasad, Amruta Subhash, Indira Tiwari on Aur Batao with RJ Stutee
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In