e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / BenQ expects India business to grow 15-20% in 2020

BenQ expects India business to grow 15-20% in 2020

BenQ India managing director Rajeev Singh said because of work from home, learning and entertainment at home, the demand for company’s business to consumer (B2C) products has increased, specifically for monitors.

business Updated: Sep 13, 2020 14:56 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
BenQ XL2420T and XL2420TX gaming monitors
BenQ XL2420T and XL2420TX gaming monitors(File Photo)
         

IT peripheral firm BenQ expects around 15-20 per cent growth in India business this year on pick up in sales demand from home segment for monitors and high-definition projectors, according to a top official of the company.

According to BenQ India managing director Rajeev Singh, the company’s institutional sales for flat screen wall and projectors have suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but its impact has been compensated with increase in sales of monitor and projectors by retail customers.

“In terms of percentage, we are definitely looking at a 15 to 20 per cent increase. We are expecting at least three times growth in our monitor business during this year as compared to last year, and we work on a calendar year basis,” Singh told PTI.

He said because of work from home, learning and entertainment at home, the demand for company’s business to consumer (B2C) products has increased, specifically for monitors.

Before Covid-19, two-thirds of BenQ’s business came from sales of projectors and interactive flat panels and one-third of business was being contributed by monitors.

“Now the situation post-COVID has reversed. Now two-thirds of our total business is from monitors and one-third is from projectors and interactive flat panels because there’s a shift from mainly B2B to B2C. We are seeing a net impact that is going to be positive,” Singh said.

According to IDC, the company recorded 163 per cent year-on-year surge in sales of monitors during April-June quarter in 2020.

Singh said most of the sales for the company are now coming from e-commerce platforms and it is ramping up manpower to handle digital sales.

“I think going forward, things will improve, but a major part of the buying has happened from e-commerce platforms. We have been very active in promoting our products from Amazon.

“Right now, we are planning in a big way for the Diwali sales, and to support this, we are making continuous investments to ramp up our capability in the e-commerce part of the business as well as for digital marketing,” he said.

The company had freezed hiring March 1 onwards, but revoked it on September 1.

“We are again looking at expanding our teams. In terms of a percentage, I can tell you, we plan to add close to a 15 per cent additional manpower in the next six months,” Singh said.

tags
top news
Will face all political storms, says CM Thackeray amid Kangana Ranaut row
Will face all political storms, says CM Thackeray amid Kangana Ranaut row
At petroleum project inauguration, PM says Bihar intrinsic to India’s rise
At petroleum project inauguration, PM says Bihar intrinsic to India’s rise
Chinese PLA’s new expansion plans on Bhutan
Chinese PLA’s new expansion plans on Bhutan
Former Union minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies
Former Union minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies
Covid-19 situation likely to become more severe in Maharashtra: CM
Covid-19 situation likely to become more severe in Maharashtra: CM
Why rest of Bollywood is silent, Shiv Sena trains gun on Akshay Kumar
Why rest of Bollywood is silent, Shiv Sena trains gun on Akshay Kumar
Farooq Abdullah to step into Parliament for 1st time after Article 370 abrogation
Farooq Abdullah to step into Parliament for 1st time after Article 370 abrogation
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In