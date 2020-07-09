e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Centre releases Rs 6,195 crore in grants for 14 states

Centre releases Rs 6,195 crore in grants for 14 states

The 14 states include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal among others.

business Updated: Jul 09, 2020 03:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Union government on Wednesday released the fourth instalment of Rs 6,195.08-crore grant-in-aid to 14 states
The Union government on Wednesday released the fourth instalment of Rs 6,195.08-crore grant-in-aid to 14 states (Bloomberg)
         

The Union government on Wednesday released the fourth instalment of Rs 6,195.08-crore grant-in-aid to 14 states as per the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission, a finance ministry spokesperson said. The finance minister’s office tweeted on Wednesday that the fourth equated monthly installment of the post devolution revenue deficit grant to 14 states would provide them “additional resources during the corona (Covid-19) crisis”. The 14 states include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal among others.

tags
top news
Tracing Vikas Dubey’s run across two states
Tracing Vikas Dubey’s run across two states
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Remdesivir shortage hits Delhi as requirement soars
Remdesivir shortage hits Delhi as requirement soars
ITDC may get to run Parliament canteen; decision likely soon
ITDC may get to run Parliament canteen; decision likely soon
Govt eyes country of origin tag by August
Govt eyes country of origin tag by August
Fully prepared to deal with any rise: Goa CM
Fully prepared to deal with any rise: Goa CM
ICICI Bank set to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore
ICICI Bank set to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore
Covid update: Probe team to visit China; US varsities vs Trump govt; $4 bn aid
Covid update: Probe team to visit China; US varsities vs Trump govt; $4 bn aid
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJAC Class 10th Result 2020LadakhVikas DubeySushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In