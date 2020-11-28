e-paper
Home / Business News / China’s $1.5 billion coal deal with Indonesia may hit Australia

China’s $1.5 billion coal deal with Indonesia may hit Australia

The deal comes as relations between China and Australia deteriorate. Chinese power stations and steel mills were told to stop using Australian coal and ports were instructed not to offload the fuel.

business Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 15:51 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
In another move that will unnerve Australian exporters, China will impose anti-dumping duties of more than 100% on Australian wine from this weekend
In another move that will unnerve Australian exporters, China will impose anti-dumping duties of more than 100% on Australian wine from this weekend
         

China plans to buy about $1.5 billion of coal from Indonesia after agreeing to a new three-year supply pact, a move that has the potential to further weaken trade ties with rival supplier Australia.

Indonesia will seek to raise coal exports to China from 2021 and aims to attract investment in the development of processing technology, according to the Indonesian Coal Mining Association, which on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the China Coal Transportation and Distribution Association.

Further discussions will take place over export volumes, according to the Indonesian association’s statement. The value of Indonesia’s coal exports to China fell to $4.9 billion between January and September on weaker demand, from $5.8 billion in the same period in 2019, according to the statement.

The deal comes as relations between China and Australia deteriorate. China has blacklisted a range of Australian commodities as a diplomatic spat between Beijing and Canberra worsens. Tensions between the two trading partners have intensified since Huawei Technologies Co. was barred from building Australia’s 5G network in 2018.

Chinese power stations and steel mills were told to stop using Australian coal and ports were instructed not to offload the fuel, Bloomberg News reported in October.

In another move that will unnerve Australian exporters, China will impose anti-dumping duties of more than 100% on Australian wine from this weekend, the latest sign of deteriorating trade tensions between the two nations.

top news
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
PM applauds scientists on progress of Covid vaccine at Bharat Biotech
Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra govt achieved nothing in one year: Fadnavis
‘Why no ordinance for jobless youth?’ Akhilesh reacts to ‘love jihad’ law
Allahabad HC junks plea for direction to teach Gita in school
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
Curious case of sea spewing ‘gold’ in Andhra’s Kakinada and the spirited rush
Watch: PM Modi reviews development of Covid vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D
