China’s May trade surplus with US rises to $26.89 billion

China’s trade surplus with the United States rose to $26.89 billion in May, from $21.01 billion in April, customs data showed on Monday.

For January-May combined, China’s trade surplus with the US stood at $110.55 billion.

China’s large trade surplus with the United States has long been a sore point with Washington, and is at the centre of a bitter dispute between the two countries.

Trade tensions between Washington and Beijing escalated sharply last month with US President Donald Trump on May 10 slapping higher tariffs of up to 25% on $200 billion of Chinese goods. Beijing retaliated with tariff hikes on US goods.

Washington is also threatening to levy higher tariffs on the remaining $300 billion Chinese goods.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 11:40 IST