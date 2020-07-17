e-paper
Covid-19: IndiGo introduces option to book two seats for single passenger

The low-cost carrier said the “6E double seat” scheme will not be available through travel portals, IndiGo call centre or airport counters. The scheme can only be availed using IndiGo’s website.

business Updated: Jul 17, 2020 11:45 IST
New Delhi, Delhi
IndiGo launched a scheme on Friday that allows a passenger to book two seats for himself or herself to ensure additional safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The charges for the extra seat will be effectively up to 25% of the original booking cost. This offer is effective travel starting July 24, 2020,” the airline said in a statement.

The low-cost carrier said the “6E double seat” scheme will not be available through travel portals, IndiGo call centre or airport counters. The scheme can only be availed using IndiGo’s website.

Lack of social distancing by other passengers is a top concern among flyers, according to a survey by IndiGo that was conducted online between June 20 and June 28 among 25,000 travellers.

“Factors such as lack of social distancing by other passengers (62% of respondents), quarantine measures by states (55%) and sitting in the aircraft with so many people (55%) have been identified as key deterrents for air travel,” the survey said.

On Friday, IndiGo’s chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar said, “Even though air travel is the safest mode of travel at this point, we understand the customers’ emotional need for safety.”

“We had been receiving such requests and are happy to introduce the option to book two seats for a single passenger to ensure additional safety,” he added.

