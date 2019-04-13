Crisis at Jet Airways worsens: Fleet now down to 11 aircraft; PMO steps in

Troubles at Jet Airways mounted on Friday, prompting the Prime Minister’s Office to hold an urgent meeting as the carrier’s fleet dropped to a mere 11 and it decided to extend its cancellation of international operations till Monday.

According to officials aware of discussions, the meeting was called after civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu asked secretary of the department Pradeep Singh Kharola to review issues concerning Jet Airways, news agency PTI reported.

After participating in the meeting at the PMO, Kharola held a meeting through video conference with the management of Jet Airways.

Jet has been reeling under a severe liquidity crisis, which has compelled it to ground jets for which leases have gone unpaid. The airline is also facing protests from its employees, who have not been paid on time for months.

Kharola told reporters that Jet Airways flew only 11 aircraft on Friday and will fly six to seven aircraft on both days this weekend on domestic routes.

He said the airline had enough funds to keep operations going on till Monday. A consortium of bankers led by State Bank of India is managing the airline.

