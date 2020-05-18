e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / DBT important for govt’s Covid -19 relief measures: Nirmala

DBT important for govt’s Covid -19 relief measures: Nirmala

As many as 22 million construction workers received financial support of Rs 3,950 crore, Sitharaman said. “The money was directly transferred in their accounts. This was possible because of DBT.”

business Updated: May 18, 2020 06:16 IST
Shreya Nandi
Shreya Nandi
Livemint, New Delhi
A worker of Green Valley Nursery from Parandwadi in Maval district cuts rose flowers in a nursery.
A worker of Green Valley Nursery from Parandwadi in Maval district cuts rose flowers in a nursery.(Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
         

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the government’s technology-driven direct benefit transfer (DBT) has been crucial in implementing the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana aimed to help the poor amid the coronavirus crisis.

“The PM Garib Kalyan (scheme) used the technology available and was therefore able to do direct benefit transfers for various categories … DBT was implemented with missionary zeal in the last four years. Otherwise, this wouldn’t have been possible.”

As many as 22 million construction workers received financial support of Rs 3,950 crore, Sitharaman said. “The money was directly transferred in their accounts. This was possible because of DBT.”

As on 16 May, one-time transfer of Rs 2,000 each was provided to 81.9 million beneficiaries under the PM-Kisan scheme, which amounted to over Rs 16,000 crore. As many as 200 million account holders of Jan Dhan Accounts will receive Rs 500 for three months, out of which Rs 10,025 crore has already been transferred.

“We responded immediately by giving foodgrain, cash, cylinders ... state governments, Nafed (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India), and FCI (Food Corporation of India), amid logistical challenges, made a lot of effort to give upfront grains to those in need,” the minister said.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In