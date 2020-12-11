e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / ‘Deloitte to double its workforce in India’: Punit Renjen, Deloitte CEO

‘Deloitte to double its workforce in India’: Punit Renjen, Deloitte CEO

Deloitte’s expansion of workforce is expected to boost not only services to domestic customers but also those exported from India. Renjen said the decision is in part due to the talent arbitrage that India offers.

business Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 04:14 IST
Mint Correspondent
Mint Correspondent
Livemint, New Delhi
Punit Renjen said global business leaders do see India’s potential as they rework their business strategies for the new normal created by the pandemic.
Punit Renjen said global business leaders do see India’s potential as they rework their business strategies for the new normal created by the pandemic. (Ramesh Pathania/MINT)
         

Professional services firm Deloitte will double its 55,000-strong workforce in India over two to three years to tap the talent pool India offers, Deloitte Global chief executive officer Punit Renjen said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Thursday.

Deloitte’s expansion of workforce is expected to boost not only services to domestic customers but also those exported from India. Renjen said the decision is in part due to the talent arbitrage that India offers.

“We have 55,000 individuals who serve the most prominent clients and government in India and the world from India. We have centres in Hyderabad, Gurgaon and Pune that serve the world. Our plan over the next two to three years is to double that workforce. It is partly because of the talent arbitrage opportunity,” he said.

Deloitte Global refers to Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd, its global network of member firms and their related entities though each of them are legally separate and independent entities. Deloitte operates in about 150 countries with more than 300,000 professionals.

Renjen said global business leaders do see India’s potential as they rework their business strategies for the new normal created by the pandemic. “This is the Indian century. Many are bullish about India,” he said, referring to the talent pool and demographic dividend India has. “Every business and chief executive officer I speak to are going to reassess and re-engineer their supply chains. It is an opportunity for India. India aspires to be a $5 trillion economy. We are certainly fully on board with that notion. I think it is an opportunity for India to get some of the supply chain to relocate to India,” said Renjen.

Though 2020 has been a miserable year for nations, the global community, society and individuals, the world is adapting to suit the new environment. The pandemic has disrupted business but there has been a silver lining — there is a better way to address the issues including climate change, he said.

Deloitte is evolving a hybrid model of online and offline working practices. “We have 800 offices globally in 150 countries. Will we need 800 offices? Probably not. Will 300,000 people work remotely? No. But we will work in a hybrid way. The pandemic has fundamentally changed the way we work,” he said.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
We may be back to normal in 2022: Bill Gates
We may be back to normal in 2022: Bill Gates
Citizens who can afford it should pay for the vaccine: Shivraj Chouhan
Citizens who can afford it should pay for the vaccine: Shivraj Chouhan
‘Deloitte to double its workforce in India’: Punit Renjen, Deloitte CEO
‘Deloitte to double its workforce in India’: Punit Renjen, Deloitte CEO
Older vaccine platforms hold supply edge: Bill Gates
Older vaccine platforms hold supply edge: Bill Gates
Farm to Facebook: Stir at borders gets online push
Farm to Facebook: Stir at borders gets online push
Post-Covid economic challenge in 4 charts
Post-Covid economic challenge in 4 charts
India Budget 2021: Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee’s ‘achhe din’ advice #HTLS2020
India Budget 2021: Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee’s ‘achhe din’ advice #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In