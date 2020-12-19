e-paper
FM holds pre-budget consultations with captains of industry, services

FM holds pre-budget consultations with captains of industry, services

Apart from Sitharaman, Finance Secretary Dr AB Pandey, Expenditure Secretary TV Somanathan, DEA Secretary Tarun Bajaj and Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian were also present in the meeting held here.

business Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 12:55 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
New Delhi
Earlier, Sitharaman had held pre-Budget consultations with stakeholders of the social sector and top industrialists.(PTI)
         

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday held her ninth pre-Budget consultation with the captains of industry, services and trade in connection with the upcoming Union Budget 2021-22.

“Union Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman holding her 9th Pre-Budget consultations with captains of industry, services and trade in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22, in New Delhi today,” the Ministry of Finance tweeted.

“Along with Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman, Finance Secretary Dr AB Pandey; Secretary, Expenditure, Shri TV Somanathan; Secretary, DEA, Shri Tarun Bajaj; CEA Shri @SubramanianKri besides other senior officials are also present in the meeting,” it added.

Earlier, Sitharaman had held pre-Budget consultations with stakeholders of the social sector and top industrialists.

