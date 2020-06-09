e-paper
Home / Business News / FM Nirmala Sitharaman weighs extension of tax cut-off for corporate sector

FM Nirmala Sitharaman weighs extension of tax cut-off for corporate sector

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the outbreak of Covid-19 has hit economic growth. The government has now taken a slew of measures to improve liquidity for businesses and has suspended the operation of the bankruptcy code for at least six months.

business Updated: Jun 09, 2020 00:52 IST
Shreya Nandi and Gireesh Chandra Prasad
Shreya Nandi and Gireesh Chandra Prasad
Mint, New Delhi
Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman during the detailing the Centre’s economic stimulus package in New Delhi on Friday.
Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman during the detailing the Centre's economic stimulus package in New Delhi on Friday.(Sonu Mehta/HT Photo )
         

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said she will consider extending the deadline for availing a lower tax rate on new investments in manufacturing as the government weighs options to ease strain on companies.

“I will see what can be done. We want industry to benefit from the 15% corporate tax rate on new investments and I take your point for considering an extension in the deadline of March 31, 2023,” Sitharaman said.

The government is willing to give additional time to businesses as they are in the process of recovering from the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic, including loss of sales because of the more than two-month-long lockdown to stem the spread of the virus, Sitharaman told the national executive committee members of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci).

The government slashed corporate tax rates in September to reverse an economic slowdown. Firms not availing of tax sops could opt for a 22% rate and new manufacturing companies that start production before March 2023 could opt for a 15% rate.

The government also lowered from 18.5% to 15% the rate of minimum alternative tax, a provision that aims to bring profitable firms that pay zero or marginal taxes into the tax net. The lowering of rates was aimed at making the corporate tax regime globally competitive and increase post-tax earnings of firms for reinvestment. However, the outbreak of Covid-19 has hit economic growth. The government has now taken a slew of measures to improve liquidity for businesses and has suspended the operation of the bankruptcy code for at least six months. “We have fairly clearly addressed the issue of liquidity. There is definitely the availability of liquidity. We will look into it if there are still issues,” the minister said.

Every government department has been told to clear payments pending to small businesses, she said. If there is any problem with any department, the government will look into it, she added. The minister also said the emergency credit facility announced recently is not restricted to micro, small, and medium enterprises and can be availed by any business meeting the eligibility criteria. Sitharaman said the final call on reducing the goods and services tax (GST) rate for sectors hit by covid will be taken by the GST Council.

Coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally, warns WHO chief
World Bank warns of drop in Indian GDP due to Covid-19 pandemic
Troop movements halted at India-China standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Recession hit US in Feb, ending record-long expansion, say economists
49 personnel of National Disaster Response Force test Covid-19 +ve in Odisha
Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch killed by terrorists in Anantnag, parties condemn attack
Bail set at $1 million for police officer charged with George Floyd’s murder
Covid update: World Bank on Indian economy; New Zealand virus-free; vaccine war
