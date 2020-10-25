e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Franklin needs investors’ nod for closure of debt funds: HC

Franklin needs investors’ nod for closure of debt funds: HC

The HC, which has been hearing the cases since June, ruled that while it does not want to interfere with Franklin’s decision, it should seek consent of unit holders.

business Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 01:11 IST
Agencies
Agencies
New Delhi
Franklin shut six of its fixed-income and credit-risk funds run by its Indian unit in April after a liquidity crisis compelled the firm to freeze investor withdrawals.
Franklin shut six of its fixed-income and credit-risk funds run by its Indian unit in April after a liquidity crisis compelled the firm to freeze investor withdrawals.(Bloomberg News)
         

The Karnataka high court on Saturday restrained Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund from winding up some of its debt funds without obtaining the consent of investors.

The HC, which has been hearing the cases since June, ruled that while it does not want to interfere with Franklin’s decision, it should seek consent of unit holders.

The board of the mutual fund cannot implement the “decision to wind up” as they are bound to obtain consent of the unit holders, said advocate Abhinav Shrivastava, a partner at law firm GSL Chambers, which represented one of the investors, citing the court orders.

Franklin shut six of its fixed-income and credit-risk funds run by its Indian unit in April after a liquidity crisis compelled the firm to freeze investor withdrawals. “We are considering the order and will take appropriate steps in consultation with our legal experts,” Franklin Templeton’s spokesperson said.

tags
top news
How China managed to consistently reduce PM 2.5 concentrations in recent years
How China managed to consistently reduce PM 2.5 concentrations in recent years
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Highlights: KXIP defeat SRH by 5 wickets
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Highlights: KXIP defeat SRH by 5 wickets
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
Man beheads 65-year-old mother, runs away with severed head
Man beheads 65-year-old mother, runs away with severed head
IS group claims responsibility for deadly Afghan suicide attack that killed 18 people
IS group claims responsibility for deadly Afghan suicide attack that killed 18 people
Covid update: UK Diwali fest; India active case dip; USA record spike
Covid update: UK Diwali fest; India active case dip; USA record spike
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In