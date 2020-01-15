e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
German economic growth slows to 0.6% in 2019, worst in years

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 15:24 IST
The German economy grew by 0.6% last year, its worst performance since 2013, as export growth slowed and manufacturing was weak.

The figure released Wednesday by the Federal Statistical Office was in line with economists’ forecast for Europe’s biggest economy.

It was the 10th consecutive year of growth, the longest period since Germany was reunited in 1990, but much slower than in the past few years and the worst performance since the economy expanded by 0.4% in 2013.

The economy grew by 1.5% in 2018, 2.5% in 2017 and 2.2% in 2016.

The statistics office said that private spending, which accelerated slightly to rise 1.6% last year, supported growth. But export growth slowed to 0.9% from 2.1% in 2018 and 4.9% in 2017.

Growth in imports, while also weaker than the previous year, was more than twice as strong at 1.9%

There are signs that there was “a slight recovery at the end of the year” and that GDP rose slightly in the fourth quarter compared with the previous three-month period, said Tanja Mucha, an official with the statistics office. She didn’t give a more precise estimate. An official figure for the October-December period is due only in mid-February, and hard economic data for December aren’t yet available.

The economy narrowly avoided a widely anticipated recession in the third quarter. It grew 0.1% in the July-September period compared with the previous quarter, when it contracted by 0.2%. Strong domestic spending helped spark the modest growth.

Business News