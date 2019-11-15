e-paper
Get Biryani and Chicken curry on trains from next year, pay more for food

A circular by the national transporter said the food-rate hike was done after six years for Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Duronto and after 7 years for Mail/Express trains on the recommendation of a committee tasked with the revision. It added that "rational pricing" was required to ensure "quality of meals".

business Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Passengers will get a flavour of the regional cuisine as ‘snack meal’ for Rs 50.
Passengers will get a flavour of the regional cuisine as 'snack meal' for Rs 50.(PTI Photo/Representative)
         

Chicken Curry, Biryani and a taste of the local delicacy are some of the additional food options train travellers will have from the end of March, next year, when revised food menu and prices for the premium, express and mail trains come into effect.

The revision will lead to a 3 % to 9% fare hike for premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto for those opting for on board catering; while mail and express passengers will have to shell out more for the food they order on train.

Passengers will get a flavour of the regional cuisine, packaged as ‘snack meal’, for Rs. 50 and Biryani and Chicken Curry as standard meal options. Veg, Egg and Chicken Biryani will be priced Rs. 80, Rs 90 and Rs 110 respectively.

In first class AC compartments, tea will cost Rs 35, up by Rs 6, breakfast Rs 140, up by Rs 7, lunch and dinner Rs 245, up by Rs 15.

In second class AC, third class AC and chair car, tea will cost Rs 20, up by Rs 5, breakfast Rs 105, up by Rs 8, lunch and dinner Rs 185, up by Rs 10.

Sale of a-la-carte meals on Mail/Express trains will be discontinued to prevent overcharging, said railways.

A circular by the national transporter said the food-rate hike was done after six years for Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Duronto and after 7 years for Mail/Express trains on the recommendation of a committee tasked with the revision. It added that “rational pricing” was required to ensure “quality of meals”.

Catering services in the Indian Railways are provided either as pre-paid services on Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Duronto trains, where passengers opting for on-board catering pay for it along the ticket fare in advance, or as post –paid services on other Mail/Express trains, where food is made available on payment at the spot.

The railways said it also plans to introduce biodegradable packaging material and QR coding of the meals.

