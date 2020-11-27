e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Gold faces worst week in two months as vaccine optimism weighs

Gold faces worst week in two months as vaccine optimism weighs

Silver fell 0.8% to $23.26 per ounce and was set to post a 3.7% weekly fall. Platinum fell 0.3%, to $958.96.

business Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 17:25 IST
Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters
Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,808.30 per ounce, down 3.4% on the week so far, it’s biggest weekly loss since September 25.
Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,808.30 per ounce, down 3.4% on the week so far, it’s biggest weekly loss since September 25.(Reuters)
         

Gold edged down on Friday, on path for its worst weekly decline in two months, as hopes for a virus vaccine and a rebound in economic growth dulled demand for the safe-haven asset.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,808.30 per ounce by 1054 GMT, down 3.4% on the week so far, it’s biggest weekly loss since September 25.

US gold futures were little changed at $1,806.40.

“A break below $1,800 an ounce could well see further losses towards $1,760 as positive sentiment around a possible vaccine continues to weigh on demand for the traditional safe haven asset,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

The coronavirus drug by AstraZeneca was touted as a “vaccine for the world” because of its affordable cost.

However, the vaccine’s effectiveness is now under more rigorous scrutiny, which analysts claim could postpone its regulatory approval.

The dollar also weakened on improving risk aversion from Covid-19 vaccine optimism and prospects for an easier transition to a Biden administration, limiting losses in gold.

“The concern right now is that dissipated central bank buying and outflows in ETFs,” said independent analyst Ross Norman.

“Looking at gold right now, it is still bearish in the short-term and might go down further, but in the longer-term it can’t look any better given the ultra low interest rates and prospects of more stimulus in the economy.”

The economic impact of the virus pandemic has led global central banks to keep interest rates at minimum.

Along with that, massive amount stimulus into the economy has raised concerns of a higher inflation, helping gold to gain more than 19% so far this year.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold.

In other metals, silver fell 0.8% to $23.26 per ounce an ounce and was set to post a 3.7% weekly fall.

Platinum fell 0.3%, to $958.96 and palladium was little changed at $2,382.68.

tags
top news
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
Farmers enter Delhi via Tikri border, told to demonstrate at Burari ground
Farmers enter Delhi via Tikri border, told to demonstrate at Burari ground
Mehbooba Mufti not under house arrest, asked to defer Pulwama visit: Police
Mehbooba Mufti not under house arrest, asked to defer Pulwama visit: Police
Rahul Gandhi targets Centre, says it has to accept farmers’ demands
Rahul Gandhi targets Centre, says it has to accept farmers’ demands
No complaint from volunteers given Covaxin: Ahmedabad doctor
No complaint from volunteers given Covaxin: Ahmedabad doctor
‘He’s lying’: Nitish Kumar loses cool after Tejashwi Yadav’s sharp attack
‘He’s lying’: Nitish Kumar loses cool after Tejashwi Yadav’s sharp attack
In Stan Swamy case, NIA says ‘never recovered straw, sipper or sought 20 days’
In Stan Swamy case, NIA says ‘never recovered straw, sipper or sought 20 days’
Bombay HC quashes BMC’s demolition notices to Kangana Ranaut, actor reacts
Bombay HC quashes BMC’s demolition notices to Kangana Ranaut, actor reacts
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In