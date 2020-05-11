e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Gold prices in India fall for 2 days in a row

Gold prices in India fall for 2 days in a row

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures fell by as much as Rs 139 per 10 grams or 0.30% to Rs 45,673 per 10 grams, compared to the previous close of Rs 45,812.

business Updated: May 11, 2020 12:26 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Globally, gold prices were higher and held above the key $1,700 per ounce level.
Globally, gold prices were higher and held above the key $1,700 per ounce level.(Reuters file photo. Representative image )
         

Gold prices in India fell for the second day in a row despite positive cues in the global market as a new wave of coronavirus infections in some countries raised expectations of further stimulus measures and lower interest rates.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures fell by as much as Rs 139 per 10 grams or 0.30% to Rs 45,673 per 10 grams, compared to the previous close of Rs 45,812.

At 12:01am, the gold futures contract (delivery on June 5) traded down 0.03% at Rs 45,800 per 10 grams.

Gold futures had registered an all-time high of Rs 47,327 per 10 grams in late March, as the coronavirus pandemic boosted the yellow metal’s appeal among investors as a safe haven.

Globally, gold prices were higher and held above the key $1,700 per ounce level as a new wave of coronavirus infections in some countries raised expectations of further stimulus measures and lower interest rates.

Spot gold gained 0.5% to $1,708.75 per ounce by 0325 GMT (8:55am India time), having lost about 1% in the previous session. US gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,711.70 per ounce.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
India amps up Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets to reach 90 countries
India amps up Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets to reach 90 countries
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
‘Evidence of community spread of Covid-19 in Maharashtra’: Health official
‘Evidence of community spread of Covid-19 in Maharashtra’: Health official
Will be careful: Ikea after video of woman masturbating at China store goes viral
Will be careful: Ikea after video of woman masturbating at China store goes viral
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
Petrol, diesel prices may rise again after daily price revision restarts
Petrol, diesel prices may rise again after daily price revision restarts
Will PM-CMs decide on lockdown exit & the man living at airport for 2 months
Will PM-CMs decide on lockdown exit & the man living at airport for 2 months
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In