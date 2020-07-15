e-paper
Home / Business News / Google buys 7.7% of Reliance’s digital unit Jio for $4.5 billion

Reliance’s digital unit Jio Platforms houses music and movie apps but its mainstay is telecoms firm Jio Infocomm - India’s largest mobile carrier with more than 387 million users.

business Updated: Jul 15, 2020 15:30 IST
Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
An advertisement for Jio Platforms Ltd., the mobile network of Reliance Industries Ltd., is displayed at Marine Drive in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
An advertisement for Jio Platforms Ltd., the mobile network of Reliance Industries Ltd., is displayed at Marine Drive in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (Bloomberg)
         

India’s Reliance Industries on Wednesday said Alphabet Inc’s Google will buy a 7.7% stake in its digital unit for $4.5 billion, winning the backing of another U.S. tech giant after Facebook Inc in late April.

With Google’s investment, strategic and financial investors have committed a total of 1.52 trillion rupees ($20.22 billion) in the last few months, Reliance chairman and billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani said at the company’s annual shareholders meeting hosted via a webcast.

