Govt’s own advisers have admitted economy in deep mess: Rahul Gandhi

Congress had been cautioning about the state of the economy for long, Rahul Gandhi added.

business Updated: Aug 23, 2019 17:57 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the government’s own advisers had now admitted that the country’s economy was in a “deep mess”.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the government's own advisers had now admitted that the country's economy was in a "deep mess".(PTI Photo)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the government’s own advisers had now admitted that the country’s economy was in a “deep mess” and asked the Centre to remonetise it by putting money in the hands of “the needy and not the greedy”.

He also said the Congress had been cautioning about the state of the economy for long.

“Government’s own economic advisors have finally acknowledged what we cautioned for long - India’s economy is in a deep mess.

“Now, accept our solution and remonetise the economy, by putting money back in the hands of the needy and not the greedy,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 17:47 IST

